Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: After 17 long years, viewers were clearly thrilled to learn that Ekta Kapoor's beloved soap series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi would be making a comeback to television. When the first episode aired last month, a lot of netizens watched it because they were nostalgic. Seeing Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani pleased the audience. With the relaunch of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it appears that viewers have discovered their new favorite pair of television shows.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans are drawn in and want to witness more of this young couple's journey because of the new and interesting dynamic that Vrinda (played by Tanisha Mehta) and Angad (played by Rohit Suchanti) bring to the show. Angad and Vrinda's chemistry is something that fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi truly like. With viewers applauding the unmistakable connection between the two stars, the latest rain scene has gone viral online.
The viral scene, which showed Angad and Vrinda having a sweet time together when it was raining, has been making waves on social media. In the viral rain moment, fans have been raving about the couple's chemistry, with many turning to Twitter to share their excitement.
Netizens expressed their delight with new chemistry between Tulsi and Angad in the comment section. A user wrote, "This kinda looks hot, waiting for both the love stories to begin." Another user wrote, "Rain and #VridAng, there's something really special about their connection with this season."
Vrinda and Angad have a history of frequent confrontations. At his mother Tulsi's persuasion, Angad hired her to work for him despite their tense relationship. A recent development was that Angad invited Vrinda to travel with him to Pune for a textile show.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's fans can expect a storyline in which their professional partnership develops into a stronger relationship as they work through obstacles and seize every chance together.