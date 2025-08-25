- By Tanya Garg
Mon, 25 Aug 2025
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Amar Upadhyay's Mihir and Smriti's Tulsi appeared in a scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that went viral online. Tulsi challenges Mihir in the scenario on her lack of financial independence and her domestic responsibilities. He questions Tulsi after yelling at him for using his Rs 10 lakh without his permission.
Tulsi Virani says, "Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare?… Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun." She even inquires whether he ever gets her approval before purchasing a expensive vehicle or giving expensive gifts to his friends.
Tulsi responds with an even more powerful statement when Mihir attempts to appease her by claiming that she is 'misunderstanding.' She added, "38 saal se tumhara ghar chala rahi hun, salary dete ho mujhe? Salary kya chutti tak nahi milti. Tum chutti lete ho, bacche chutti lete hain, ghar ke naukar chutti lete hain, 38 saal main kya maine kabhi chutti li?"
The conversation goes right to the heart of the neglect that women experience in traditional homes. Viewers found great resonance in Tulsi's emotional statement that, despite running the house for decades, she didn't even know her own bank account number. The fact that many saw parallels to Anupamaa, another program that focused on the sacrifices made by homemakers, shows how relevant the issue remains.
One of the many users wrote, "The way she represents the whole house wife and mothers." Another user wrote, "Love it! This dialogue is gonna change so many households." A third user wrote, "She explained it sweetly if it was me I would scream at his face and slapped that guy too." A user wrote, "True story of every mother. She never asks anything infact a leave for a day. Nobody can match a mother's sacrifice. God's true & purest gift on Earth."
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot Version
With an outstanding 2.5 TVR, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revival debuted on Star Plus and JioCinema on July 29. People on social media praised Smriti Irani's return to Tulsi, a show that appeals to all ages due to nostalgia.