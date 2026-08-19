Karan Johar-hosted Traitors Season 2 has kept the viewers hooked. Now, a new exchange has been highlighted by a deleted clip from the reality show, in which socialite Shalini Passi questioned Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat's assertion that she wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Mallika Sherawat, who is well-known for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle and pricey jewellery, told the contestants that she wore this Dolce & Gabbana dress for the day while pointing to her green ensemble. Mallika Sherawat asked her fellow contestants, "Meri Dolce ki outfit kaisi lagi?" Shalini Passi was seen talking about Mallika's claims with Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, and Rida Tharana in the deleted scene. The socialite claimed that she didn't think the dress was from the brand. "Mai ne 1 hafta pehle green rang ki dress or golden Dolce ki pehni hai. Vo nahi hai aisi, mai ne uska mic theek karte waqt brand dekh liya vo hai hi nahi Dolce. Sab Jhooth bol rahi hai. Mai ne 17-18 ki age se pehan rahi hoon kapde vo bhi banwa ke. Yeh nahi hai aur mai tumhe photos bheungi hari dress ki mere pass ek green hai, ek gold hai, ek Versace ki hai," Shalini Passi said.

Netizens got furious with Shalini and other girls for making such claims and talking like this behind her back in the viral video. Many labelled them 'mauhale ki auntiyan.' A user said, "Shalini Passi, this was not expected from you; it’s very disrespectful." Another user said, "Mallika se jealous hai saare."

A third user wrote, "Don't dare to degrade Mallika. She is forever queen. Ye saari auntiyan se pehle hi usne stardom dekh dala hai fashion queen hai woh." A fourth user said, "Not a fan of Mallika, but back bitching and making fun of her behind her back is so crass."

ALSO READ - 'Tom Cruise Has Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat Makes Surprising Claim About Hollywood Star On The Traitors 2 For those who are unaware, Mallika Sherawat was linked to the high-end fashion label Dolce & Gabbana in 2009. She has participated in a number of movie premieres and A-list Hollywood events. In 2016, the actress once more donned a crimson Dolce & Gabbana dress to promote her movie, Time Raiders.

About Traitors Season 2 The Traitors 2 made its Prime Video debut on August 13, 2026. For the second season, 21 participants entered the game, and Karan Johar was back as host. ALSO READ - 10 Famous Celebrities In The Traitors 2 And Their Net Worth: Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari And Others Numerous celebrities took part in the second season of Traitors, including Rhea Chakraborty and Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Soundous Moufakir, Ikka, Shahneel Gill, Harman Singha, Rida Tharana, Taniya Puri, Ansh Chopra, and Prish.

Dalip Tahil and Munawar Faruqui were eliminated in the first episode, and Harman Singha was revealed as a traitor and was eventually evicted.

Also In News