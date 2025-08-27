Bigg Boss 19 has returned to food battles, and the season's first major confrontation has been triggered by chicken curry. In the most recent teaser, Nehal Chudasama breaks down following a furious altercation with Abhishek Bajaj, leaving the household split over yet another 'khaane ka mudda.' It began when Nehal entered the kitchen only to find no chicken left for her. Upset, she confronted Abhishek head-on. The sharp tone instantly escalated tensions, and Abhishek wasn’t one to stay quiet. But Nehal, clearly frustrated, pushed back strongly. The heated words soon took an emotional turn, and Nehal was seen breaking down in tears.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants reacted to Nehal Chudasama's rage over food. Some of the other housemates felt sorry for her, while others dismissed it as needless drama. Mridul, for example, called the entire affair overdone and dismissed her outburst as an act.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 19 First Fight: Baseer Ali And Kunickaa Sadanand's War Of Words Shakes BB House; Former Calls Her 'Rude' View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Who Is Nehal Chudasama? Nehal Chudasama is a well-known fitness advisor and model. Fans are excited to learn about her captivating personal tale, glitz, and tenacity when she enters the Bigg Boss 19 house. For those who don't know, she even tried out for Femina Miss Gujarat in 2018, becoming among the top three finalists. She participated in Miss Diva 2018 later that year and won the title of Miss Diva Universe.

Nehal Chudasama has pursued a variety of careers in the entertainment sector outside of modeling. She has appeared in online series such as Tu Zakhm Hai (2022) and The Holiday (2019). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehal Chudasama (@nehalchudasama9) Nehal Chudasama sparked media attention in February 2025 when she disclosed that a man she had known for two years had physically abused her. She shared her experience on Instagram, detailing how she was mentally tormented, hounded, and even attacked in public, with her body bruised, her face smacked, and her wrist twisted. ALSO READ - Nehal Chudasama Shares HORRIFYING Details Of Physical Assault By A Man She Knew For 2 Years: 'I Was Thrown, Had Bruises On My Body...'