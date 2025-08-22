Over the years, Punjabi obsession has been performing 'balle balle' or 'assi tussi' on Hindi movie screens, but certain aspects have undoubtedly changed. The influence of the state was previously restricted to the soundtrack of a movie and was primarily represented by clans such as the Kapoors and Chopras. However, in recent times, the influence has grown to encompass Punjabi locales, language, and even prominent roles performed by actors from the region.

Neeru Bajwa, who recently made a comeback to Bollywood with Son Of Sardaar 2 and Tehran, offered her thoughts on how Punjab and its culture are represented in the Hindi film industry in an exclusive chat with The Daily Jagran. While the actor acknowledged that it's getting better, she feels that it is still a long way to go.

Neeru Bajwa said, "I think there's a long way to go. They're better, much-much better, so we can't shun that away where the credit is due, but I think that authenticity is missing." Punjabi artists have left a strong mark on Bollywood, bringing their talent and cultural richness to the big screen. Actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa and Sonam Bajwa, or singers like Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, among others, have brought diversity to Hindi films. With Punjabi representation set right in Bollywood, the Punjabi film industry will diversify. Speaking on this, the Son Of Sardaar 2 writer, Jagdeep Sidhu, mentioned that Bollywood should take more Punjabi actors and writers.

Neeru Bajwa On Working With Ajay Devgn Neeru Bajwa, who was promoting her upcoming movie, Phaphey Kuttniyan, also talked about working with Ajay Devgn on Son of Sardaar 2. Calling him a 'brilliant actor,' she shared, "Obviously, I was like a huge fan of Ajay Devgn. I think he is a brilliant actor, and I think just having the opportunity to do a song with him in Son Of Sardaar, the title track. That was the 'it moment' for me. And that's the reason I wanted to do it."