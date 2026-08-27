More than 350 people were found dead in Nepal and more than 1,400 people remain missing after a catastrophic flash flood triggered by a massive Himalayan glacial collapse along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the tragedy and expressed solidarity with those affected by the floods.

Bollywood reacts to Nepal floods In a conversation with NDTV, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala said, "My first thoughts are towards the people, the victims, the people who are suffering. Prayers for them. I think we all need to pray for them. And beyond borders, beyond this thing, on a human-to-human level, to see such a huge amount of human suffering, it’s a heartbreaking situation."

He continued, "It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear. Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one?" I PRAY FOR NEPAL! 💔🥹💔

Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone… pic.twitter.com/mSrBp2d03P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 27, 2026 What is the latest update on Nepal Flash Floods? The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have claimed the lives of at least 359 people in Nepal and three in Tibet, with nearly 1,400 people still missing. Nepali police confirmed 359 deaths and bodies are being recovered hundreds of miles downstream near the Indian border.

Approximately 1,400 people remain unaccounted for. This includes foreign tourists and pilgrims—such as over 140 Indian citizens and at least 35 Australians. FAQs What caused Nepal floods? The US Geological Survey confirmed that the catastrophe was triggered by a massive "glacial collapse and debris flow" rather than an earthquake. Is India helping Nepal? Yes, India is actively helping Nepal by sending a total of 47.5 tonnes of emergency flood relief material, medicines and food via military transport aircraft.