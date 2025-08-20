Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aryamann has recently started his own YouTube channel where he regularly updates his fans about the happenings of his life. The father-son duo recently went out on a shopping spree as Aryamann wanted to purchase some furniture for his new home. Aryamann’s fiancée Yogita Bihani also travelled with them, but for a different reason, as the actress had to crack an audition somewhere else. Aaryamann planned to claim back his GST from when he purchased Yogita’s new iPhone, but before that, the father-son duo took a detour to a furniture store.

Aryamann entered the store and exclaimed that he also had to buy some furniture, but the store was too expensive. To this, Parmeet replied, “It isn’t that expensive; buy less, but buy quality products.” As they casually roamed around the store, a small cabinet grabbed Aryamann’s attention. The YouTuber carefully checked the small cabinet with two drawer pieces. What caught his attention was the drawer’s price tag.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Rumoured Romance Loses Steam Due To THIS Reason | Reports “I love this and the retro feel it has to it. But the price tag is Rs 40k, so it must have gold in it,” he told his father. The DDLJ actor quickly replied, “Bete kamao paise, kamao (Earn money, son).” After their strolling, Yogita came and picked them up from the mall as they were headed to meet Aryamann’s brother Ayushmaan, who was taking them out for dinner to celebrate his brother’s engagement. Parmeet Sethi soon went home as the group, along with Yogita’s friend, headed to shop for some more things.

After shopping, all four of them went out for dinner, where Yogita told Aaryamann to get Archana Puran Singh’s ancestral ring fixed quickly. After the dinner, just like a sweet brother, Ayushmaan surprised Aryamann and his fiancée Yogita with a delicious treat of cake.

Recently, Aryamann Sethi took all his subscribers by surprise after announcing his engagement with longtime girlfriend Yogita Bihani. The star kid took to his vlog and proposed to his partner with a key to their new house and sunflowers. Archana and Parmeet were also present during the proposal and blessed both the kids with much love.