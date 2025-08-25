Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha surprised everyone by officially announcing that they are expecting their first child. This announcement came after the couple jokingly hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show that they would be sharing good news soon. On August 25, Parineeti and Raghav made their pregnancy announcement through a joint post on social media, featuring a cake with two small feet and the equation 1+1=3 written on it. Wishes have been pouring in, and a special one has finally arrived. Mausi-to-be Priyanka Chopra shared her excitement over the joyous news of her sister and brother-in-law and sent her love to parents-to-be.

Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Parineeti And Raghav's Pregnancy News Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka re-shared Parineeti's post and wrote, "Congratulations” along with emojis. Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Pregnancy News On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav announced on Instagram that they are having their first child. Along with the post, the couple wrote, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The post also featured a video of Parineeti and Raghav walking in a park while holding hands.

Soon after, fans and members of the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Tina Datta, Nimrat Kaur and several others dropped congratulatory messages. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Pregnancy Rumours Speculations about Parineeti being pregnant began after she appeared with her husband Raghav Chadha on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show earlier this month. When the host Kapil Sharma playfully asked them about their family plans, Raghav quipped, "Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge," which left Parineeti blushing. Since then, it has sparked excitement among fans.

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family members and the ceremony was also attended by well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics.