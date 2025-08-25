Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year in a grand manner with her family and friends, is going to skip it this time. For the festivities, she usually brings Lord Ganesh's idol home and shares glimpses with her fans online. However, the actress announced that she will not be hosting the festival at home this year due to a loss in the family. Shilpa shared the decision through a statement on social media.

Shilpa Shetty To Skip Ganesh Chaturthi Taking to Instagram story on Monday, Shilpa shared a statement, stating the reason behind not celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year. Her note read, "Dear friends,With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers."

She captioned the post, “Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lav kar ya.” ALSO READ: KGF, Kantara Actor Dinesh Mangalore Passes Away At 55 Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra paid a visit to Vrindavan to met spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj. The videos of the couple surfaced online. About Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The festival will be celebrated on August 27, 2025. The day will witness grand celebration, with devotees offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings for prosperity, wisdom and success. Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises the removal of obstacles and new beginnings. It is celebrated across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states, each following their own unique style and traditions.