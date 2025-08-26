- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for Parched and Joram, has revealed that she is battling with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. The actress shared that she was diagnosed with the deadly disease while directing her forthcoming project Full Plate, but somehow she managed to complete it. She also expressed her happiness that Full Plate will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025. She thanked everyone in the team for this new achievement.
In an Instagram post, Tannishtha Chatterjee wrote, “So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It’s easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it’s not and that humanity still exists. I don’t want this to sound like an award acceptance speech, so please forgive me if it does sound so.”
She continued, “In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film Full Plate, which I wrote and directed. I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post-production earlier this year. Despite everything, I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025.”
“This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredibly tough conditions under which we made this film. Needless to say, indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us. Huge thanks to Anup and Ashutosh, who came on board to back us financially when we needed it most, and Shubha for bringing them on board. Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew… what can I even say… this one is for everyone. Thanks Mohan and Ketki for starting the project. I love you all,” she added.
Full Plate movie features Kirti Kulhari in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Monica Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Indraneil Sengupta.