“This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredibly tough conditions under which we made this film. Needless to say, indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us. Huge thanks to Anup and Ashutosh, who came on board to back us financially when we needed it most, and Shubha for bringing them on board. Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew… what can I even say… this one is for everyone. Thanks Mohan and Ketki for starting the project. I love you all,” she added.

Full Plate movie features Kirti Kulhari in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Monica Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Indraneil Sengupta.