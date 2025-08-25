Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for performances in films like Joram, Parched and Angry Indian Goddesses, recently revealed details about her health scare. The actress shared that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. She shared a photo of herself with her shaved head, accompanied by an emotional note on social media. Tannishtha praised the female friendships in Bollywood for their unwavering support during this challenging time. She mentioned Bollywood stars such as Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan and others in her post.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer On Sunday, Tannishtha took to her Instagram handle and shared her health updates with her fans. She began her note by saying, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.”

She further stated, "But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tannishtha Chatterjee (@tannishtha_c) On a concluding note, Tannishtha expressed gratitude to those passionate humans who helped her in bringing life back with their empathy, message, presence and humanity.

"Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful," Tannishtha added. She tagged Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Ali Fazal and Divya Dutta.