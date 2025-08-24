Aryan Khan directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. The show will stream on Netflix from 18th September. It offers a sharp satire on the Hindi film industry, highlighting both its glamour and dark side. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will feature special appearances by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. Ahead of the show's release, Sunny Deol praised Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s son by calling him 'Beta' and assured Aryan that his father would be proud of his work.

Sunny Deol Sends Best Wishes To Aryan Khan For Show Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview video along with a message for Aryan Khan. His post read, "Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Song After creating buzz with a preview, Aryan unveiled the first song titled Badli Si Hawa Hai featuring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. The song for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Amira Gill are the singers of the track.

Talking about his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan said in a statement, “With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before.”

During the Ba**ds Of Bollywood launch event, Aryan admitted that he is nervous as he delivered his first official speech before the media. He was heard saying, "Bohot nervous hu kyunki pehli baar main aap sabke saamne stage par aaya hu. Aur isliye do din aur teen raaton se main ye speech baar baar lagataar practice kiye jaa raha hu. In fact, main itna nervous hu ki maine teleprompter pe bhi likha diya hai. Just in case yaha ki bijli chale jaaye, main kaagaz ke tukde pe bhi likhke laaya hu. Torch ke saath. Aur agar tab bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye, to Papa hain na.Even then, if I mess up, please forgive me this is my first time."