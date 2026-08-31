The Traitors Season 2 was released on Prime Video on August 13 with three episodes. It returned with 21 contestants and a fresh round of betrayals, accusations, and alliances. The show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is expected to premiere the finale on Thursday, September 3.

The Traitors Season 2 Finale Date, Time And OTT Platform

The Traitors Season 2 finale is expected to arrive on Thursday, 3 September 2026 at 12 AM on Prime Video.

The first three episodes debuted on August 13, followed by episodes four through six on August 20 and episodes seven through nine on August 27. The finale is scheduled to air on September 3.

ALSO READ - Traitors Season 2 Episodes 7 To 9 Highlights: Rhea Chakraborty Exits As Innocent After Shweta Tiwari Was Murdered

The Traitors Season 2 Finalists

Here are six confirmed contestants of The Traitors Season 2

1. Krystle D'Souza

2. Rida Tharana

3. Mallika Sherawat

4. Shalini Passi

5. Dalip Tahil

6. Sahil Salathia

These contestants will have to deal with both the Circle of Shaq and the Traitors' attempts to neutralise possible challengers as the game nears its finale.

ALSO READ - 10 Famous Celebrities In The Traitors 2 And Their Net Worth: Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari And Others

The Traitors Season 2 Cash Prize

Depending on how much money the contestants have earned during tasks, the winners of Traitors Season 2 may win up to ₹1 crore.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, the winners of Traitors first-season, split the cash prize of ₹70 lakh last year.

About Traitors Season 2

Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Ranveer Brar, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Rida Tharana, and others were among the 21 candidates in the new season of the reality competition.

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The Traitors is a reality show that focuses on eviction and betrayal. A few from the selected lot are secretly picked as traitors, and a group of innocents play together to disclose their identities. Meanwhile, the traitors try to stay under the radar while eliminating other competitors.

FAQ

1. When to expect the Traitors Season 2 finale?