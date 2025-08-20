Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for introducing new characters and exit speculations of popular actors playing iconic characters, including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others. Among them was the name of Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Komanl Hathi in the show, surfaced online after viewers noticed her missing from the current plot. Amid the exit rumours, the actress set the record straight, revealing that she was away for some personal reasons.

In an interview with Tellychakkar, the actress said, “No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

She further added, "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's New Members The show's new storyline will see a Rajasthani family join the Gokuldham society. The Gokuldham family has been evolving over time with new members and a fresh storyline. Now, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has introduced Rajasthani family members, including Dharti Bhatt, Kuldeep Gor, Akshaan Sehrawat, and Maahi Bhadra, who will be seen playing Rupa Baditop, Ratan Binjola, Veer, and Bansari in the show. Their presence will add humour and cultural flavour to the main cast of TMKOC. Other details are still kept under wraps.