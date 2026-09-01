Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, starring Yash, fell short of high expectations. The film's first Monday test at the box office was a failure, despite a great opening and slight progress over the weekend.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Toxic made ₹7.45 crore net across 13,400 shows on Day 6 (first Monday), according to Sacnilk. Even if the gangster drama movie’s collections in India had surpassed ₹200 crore, the single-digit figure suggests that maintaining this momentum may be difficult.

The total net collection is ₹221.55 crore, while the gross earnings stand at ₹264.80 crore in India. Days India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Wednesday) ₹101.10 crore 24,579 56.1% Day 2 (1st Thursday) ₹37.65 crore 22,629 26.6% Day 3 (1st Friday) ₹27.20 crore 19,390 25.5% Day 4 (1st Saturday) ₹25.15 crore 17,612 24.3% Day 5 (1st Sunday) ₹23.00 crore 16,241 25.3% Day 6 (1st Monday) ₹7.45 crore 13,400 17.1% Total Collection ₹221.55 crore ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Movie Surpasses Lifetime Earnings Of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Toxic Box Office Collection Worldwide On Day 6, Toxic brought in an additional ₹2 crore from overseas. As of the moment, its overseas gross is ₹39.25 crore. The total worldwide collection for the movie is ₹304.05 crore.

After several delays, Toxic finally opened in theatres, which further heightened interest in the project. Fans' expectations were further elevated by Yash's fame and the gangster setting of the movie. However, there hasn't been much of an impact since its release.

While some fans have hailed Yash's on-screen presence and Toxic's visual aesthetic, others have found the storyline challenging to follow. The critics also criticised the movie's extreme violence and shallow portrayals of female characters. ALSO READ - 'This Daring Experiment...': Rishab Shetty Praises Yash As Toxic Faces Backlash About Toxic Movie Yash plays a double role in the gangster action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie represents a significant release for the actor following the incredible success of the KGF franchise.

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. FAQ 1. How much did Toxic earn on day 6? Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups minted only ₹7.45 crore on first Monday at box office. 2. Did Toxic pass first Monday test at box office? No, Yash starrer Toxic failed the crucial first Monday test at box office with single digit earning. 3. Why is Toxic in the controversy? The film has been making headlines for its steamy scenes and the portrayal of women.