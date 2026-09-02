Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Toxic sustained its momentum over the first weekend despite receiving unfavourable reviews from fans and critics alike. However, the Yash-starrer saw a huge dip on its first Monday (Day 6). Talking about its Tuesday performance, the movie saw 7.2% growth on Day 7. It earned ₹229.95 crore at the box office so far.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic saw a significant decline on Day 6, collecting Rs 7.65 crore. On Day 7, the numbers grew a little to ₹8.20 crore across 12,894 shows in India.

In India, Toxic debuted with ₹101.10 crore net, with the Hindi version leading the way with ₹55 crore. The movie made ₹37.65 crore on its second day and ₹27.20 crore on its third.

The weekend was no better. The movie made ₹24.50 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

After 7 days, the total net collections stand at ₹229.95 crore, while the gross earnings stand at ₹272.80 crore.

ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash-Starrer Gangster Drama Movie Fails Crucial First Monday Test

Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget movie, is beating Toxic at the box office. The movie was reportedly mounted on a ₹2 crore budget. It has already

Despite so many new releases, the real-life-based devotional drama made an unexpectedly large ₹8.50 crore on Tuesday. The total earnings stand at ₹54.13 crore after 26 days.

Hanuman Ansh has already earned 27 times its budget, with over 2000% profit on its budget.

ALSO READ - Toxic Movie Review: Yash Returns In Full Form In Geetu Mohandas’ Violent Action Drama

About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria play the main parts in Geetu Mohandas' film Toxic. The gangster drama movie opened in theatres on August 26.

Toxic has made headlines for its seductive, private moments and scenes that seem to portray women negatively through language and visuals. The CBFC gave the movie an A-rating and cleared it without any cuts.

All eyes will now be on Toxic to see whether it will keep a steady hold in the coming days.

FAQ

1. How much did Toxic earn on day 7?

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups earned ₹8.20 crore on Tuesday at the box office, taking the total tally to ₹229.75 crore net.

2. What are the worldwide collections of Yash’s Toxic?

The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹313.55 crore after a week.

3. Why is Toxic in the controversy?

The movie has been making headlines for its steamy scenes and the portrayal of women.