Traitors Season 1 Winner: The Traitors, one of the most captivating and talked-about reality shows last year. Let's find out who won the ₹70 lakh cash prize ahead of the grand finale of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show on Prime Video.
Season 1 Winner Name Revealed
In the big finale, The Traitors Season 1 declared Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the winners.
The two cinched the winner's title after exposing the remaining two traitors - Harsh and Purav. Uorfi and Nikita each received a portion of the ₹70.05 lakh prize money.
Who Is Uorfi Javed?
Indian television actress Uorfi Javed (often spelt Urfi) became well-known for her unusual fashion choices.
Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania marked the beginning of her acting career in 2016. She went on to perform in serials such as Meri Durga, Bepannah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
After competing on Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021, Uorfi Javed became more well-known. However, her triumph in the first season of Traitors garnered headlines.
She also appeared as a mischief-maker in the dating-based reality TV show Splitsvilla.
(Image: Instagram/@urf7i)
Who is Nikita Luther?
Nikita, a renowned professional poker player, is 34 years old and from New Delhi.
She was raised in a military household and moved around a lot before settling in Delhi. She started playing poker out of curiosity, but she quickly developed a name for herself on the international scene.
She created history in 2018 when she became the first and only Indian woman to win a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas. This achievement is regarded as the Olympic gold of the poker world.
(Image: Instagram/@nikitaluther)
The combination of mystery, strategy, and drama helped the Traitors gain a sizable fan base. Prime Video set the stage for the second season due to the first season's popularity.
ALSO READ - The Traitors Season 2 Finale: Expected Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Cash Prize And More
The Traitors Season 2
The Traitors Season 2 premiered on August 13 on Prime Video, where 21 contestants entered the arena to compete in a game based on deceit and trust, with the stakes higher than ever.
The diverse cast, which included TV actors like Krystle D'Souza, digital creators like Rida Tharana, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Abhishek Malhan, and seasoned stars like Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, and Shweta Tiwari, provided the perfect ingredients for an enjoyable meal.
ALSO READ - Who Is Krystle D’Souza? Does Dhurandhar Actress Win Traitors S2?
Traitors Season 2 is all set for its grand finale on Thursday, September 3. At present, Krystle and Rida are the two remaining traitors on the show, while Dalip, Sahil Salathia, Mallika, and Shalini Passi are innocents.
FAQ
1. Who won Traitors Season 1?
Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the first season of Karan Johar-hosted Traitors (2025).
2. When is the grand finale of Traitors Season 2?
The grand finale of Traitors Season 2 will air on September 3, 2026, only on Prime Video.