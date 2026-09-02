Traitors Season 1 Winner: The Traitors, one of the most captivating and talked-about reality shows last year. Let's find out who won the ₹70 lakh cash prize ahead of the grand finale of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show on Prime Video.

Season 1 Winner Name Revealed

In the big finale, The Traitors Season 1 declared Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the winners.

The two cinched the winner's title after exposing the remaining two traitors - Harsh and Purav. Uorfi and Nikita each received a portion of the ₹70.05 lakh prize money.

Who Is Uorfi Javed?

Indian television actress Uorfi Javed (often spelt Urfi) became well-known for her unusual fashion choices.

Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania marked the beginning of her acting career in 2016. She went on to perform in serials such as Meri Durga, Bepannah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

After competing on Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021, Uorfi Javed became more well-known. However, her triumph in the first season of Traitors garnered headlines.

She also appeared as a mischief-maker in the dating-based reality TV show Splitsvilla.

(Image: Instagram/@urf7i)

Who is Nikita Luther?

Nikita, a renowned professional poker player, is 34 years old and from New Delhi.

She was raised in a military household and moved around a lot before settling in Delhi. She started playing poker out of curiosity, but she quickly developed a name for herself on the international scene.

She created history in 2018 when she became the first and only Indian woman to win a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas. This achievement is regarded as the Olympic gold of the poker world.