Urvashi Rautela has always given some of the most sensational headlines, frequently drawing criticism and online trolling. There was a lot of controversy around her movie Daaku Maharaj's PR trail, including criticism of her marketing strategies. Urvashi showing off a costly, diamond-encrusted Rolex watch that was gifted to her also became a hot topic of discussion. Another prime example of her creating solid headlines was when she compared herself to the King Khan of Bollywood.

Urvashi Rautela, during an interview with Yuvaa, once stated that she was the best promoter after Shah Rukh Khan. On being asked how she reacted to the comments of people who called her ‘self-absorbed,’ she said, "I am completely absorbed in my work. If people are saying this, then they also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That’s why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me to promote their show.”

The Sanam Re actress received a lot of criticism for this remark. Now, after a long gap, the actress has addressed the backlash. During a recent interview with LiveMint, Urvashi shared, "I would never compare myself with Shah Rukh Khan; he's an institution. What I meant is that, like him, I believe in putting my heart and soul into promoting my films and projects. If I truly believe in something, I'll give it my 200%. It was never a comparison; it was admiration."

Refuting the claims of any comparison, the actress expressed her love and respect towards the star. Apart from this, she further discussed her return as a judge for the third consecutive time for Miss Universe India 2025. During the conversation, Urvashi expressed the importance of reinvention and authenticity, rather than chasing trends.