War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: War 2, the highly anticipated War sequel from Yash Raj Films, is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, saw a further slight decline in box office receipts, earning Rs 2.50 crore on day 14. It's interesting to note that despite earning Rs 204.25 crore in its first week, War 2 had a very difficult second week at the box office. During its second week at the box office, the film has earned a total of Rs 25.5 crore.

War 2 is anticipated to see another decline in revenue, but by its second Thursday, it will have crossed the Rs 230 crore milestone in India. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer earned only Rs 2.50 crore on 14th day at the box office. The movie's total stands at Rs 229.50 crore. The release of Param Sundari in theaters will make it interesting to see if War 2 can hold its own.

War 2 Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 52 crore Day 2 - Rs 57.85 crore Day 3 - Rs 33.25 crore Day 4 - Rs 32.65 crore Day 5 - Rs 8.75 crore Day 6 - Rs 9 crore Day 7 - Rs 5.75 crore Day 8 - Rs 5 crore Day 9 - Rs 4 crore Day 10 - Rs 6.85 crore Day 11 - Rs 7.25 crore Day 12 - Rs 2.15 crore Day 13 - Rs 2.75 crore Day 14 - Rs 2.50 crore TOTAL - Rs 229.50 crore Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film War 2 has nearly reached the Rs 400 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Ayan Mukerji directed it, and it takes place in the YRF spy universe. Despite being the RRR star's official Bollywood debut, the film's box office performance was subpar.

Where To Watch War 2 Post Theatrical Release? War 2, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was released in theaters on August 14, 2025. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film is expected to be made available for Netflix streaming sometime between late September and early October 2025, based on post-theatrical release schedules.