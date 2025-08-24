How the Story of Lagaan 2.0 Could Unfold



Imagine a rural town still in an unfair tax practice. As phones are the main source to raise concerns, villagers are already in a practice to trend online hashtags like #BanLagaan, #FreedomIsOurRight, #NoMoreLagaan, #FreeUsFromLagaan and more. The only way town can get rid of this practice is by winning a cricket match, as promised by Captain Russell.

Bhuvan selects the team via a video call. The technology has made everything easier and instead of dusty field practice, the villagers learn cricket via YouTube tutorials and VR simulations.