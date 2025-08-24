- By Swati Singh
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 12:26 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Lagaan 2.0 could be Bollywood’s most exciting Gen Z remake. Ever imagined Aamir Khan-starrer cult classic movie Lagaan made with Gen Z stars? Yes, that does sound interesting in the era where memes go viral faster than cricket balls and online buzz can turn any moment into a sensation. If Lagaan 2.0 were to be made, it would come with fresh cast and modern storyline and a lot more. Let us imagine how this all-new adaptation of Lagaan could unfold for an audience that thrives on trends.
Lagaan 2.0 Cast: Who Will Play Whom?
Ishaan Khatter as Bhuvan
Ishaan Khatter would fit perfectly in a role of the village leader Bhuvan, but this time a fearless one. Imagine him saying dialogues like: "Tax? What even is that? Let’s just talk it out, fam!" One can easily imagine him delivering these lines confidently, perfectly giving a vibe to this modern-day character.
Aneet Padda as Gauri
Aneet Padda would portray the role of Gauri, Bhuvan's wife, perfectly. Her performance in Saiyaara has been hailed by her fans as well as critics and as people's choice, she would fit well in the role.
Ananya Panday as Elizabeth
Warm and quirky- Ananya Panday gives a vibe of a modern-day princess. Imagine her saying lines: 'Bhuvan. Let’s slay the Empire!'
Junaid Khan as Captain Russel
It will be interesting to watch Junaid Khan play Captain Russel. We can expect snarky one liners like- 'Brought receipts Bhuvan? Our win is confirmed," adding a witty Gen Z flair to the iconic antagonist.
How the Story of Lagaan 2.0 Could Unfold
Imagine a rural town still in an unfair tax practice. As phones are the main source to raise concerns, villagers are already in a practice to trend online hashtags like #BanLagaan, #FreedomIsOurRight, #NoMoreLagaan, #FreeUsFromLagaan and more. The only way town can get rid of this practice is by winning a cricket match, as promised by Captain Russell.
Bhuvan selects the team via a video call. The technology has made everything easier and instead of dusty field practice, the villagers learn cricket via YouTube tutorials and VR simulations.
Match Day: Drones capturing the winning moment
Earlier, there were less facilities to get proper camera angles. However, the modern-day Lagaan can capture Bhuvan's final six with the drones in cinematic slow motion, while Gauri streams it live on Instagram, ensuring fans don’t miss a second. The victory clip breaks the internet with 100M+ views overnight, with hashtags like #NoMoreLagaan trending all over social media.