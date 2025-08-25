- By Tanya Garg
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha revealed on Monday that they are expecting their first child, sending the entire internet in a frenzy. The couple posted a picture of a cake with '1 + 1 = 3' written on it followed by an adorable video of Parineeti and Raghav strolling hand in hand. In celebration of the joyous news, an old interview of the actor talking about adopting a child and growing her family went viral.
Parineeti Chopra's interviews with Filmfare has resurfaced on social media and has been trending for all the heartwarming reasons. The actor had previously talked candidly about her aspirations to grow her family. She said, "I’d love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them. So I’ll adopt."
Parineet Chopra's fans have praised the heartfelt comment on social media, saying it reflects her lifelong desire to become a mother.
In the same conversation, Parineeti Chopra had also mentioned the main things that drew her to a man. She shared, "I have three requirements. The first thing that attracts me is a sense of humour. I like to believe that I have a great sense of humour. So, if he makes me laugh, I automatically notice him. Secondly, he needs to let me be myself. I hate it when people tell me what to do. When people tell me what to say, how to sit or what to wear I just want to slap them. If he tries to change me he is out. Thirdly, he has to smell good. If he isn’t wearing good perfume he can just leave."
In a private wedding held on September 24 at Leela Palace in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra married AAP politician Raghav Chadha in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple shared romantic photos from their wedding festivities on social media.
The exciting news came shortly after Raghav and Parineeti hinted about sharing the 'good news soon' during their appearance on Kapil Sharma hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.
Parineeti and Raghav are starting a new chapter in their journey together with this happy announcement, and fans are excited to join them in this celebration!