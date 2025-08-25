Salman Khan's controversial reality show had its grand debut on Sunday, August 24. Veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand was one of the people that entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. She has over two decades of acting experience, appearing in over 100 films, and has made a name for herself with her fearless personas and commanding presence on screen.

Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand? Kunickaa Sadanand is also a Bollywood actor and TV personality, lawyer, and a social activist. She is well-known for her iconic villains and humorous characters in Hindi movie and television. As a performer, producer, and motivational speaker, she has also established herself. In 2025, she would be 61 years old, having been born in Mumbai on February 27, 1964.

Kunickaa Sadanand was brought up in a multicultural middle-class household by her mother, Kalyani Sadanand (Punjabi-English), and father, Air Vice Marshal Manjunath Sadanand (South Indian). Sonika and Shivani Tijori (fashion designer, married to actor/director Deepak Tijori) are her sisters, and her brothers are Sadheer and actor/director Kabir Sadanand.

Kunickaa Sadanand's Love Affair With Kumar Sanu Kunickaa Sadanand recently opened up about her relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, revealing that it took place while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she shared that Kumar Sanu had been struggling with depression due to his troubled marriage, which deeply affected him.

Kunickaa revealed that her relationship with Kumar Sanu lasted only six years who chose to keep it private for his family and children. "We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart," she said.

The veteran actor's early years were characterised by bold decisions. At sixteen, she got married for the first time without her parents' approval, and the marriage ended after two years. After a protracted custody dispute, her son, Arihant, from this marriage now lives with his father. In 1999, she married Vinay Lall for the second time, and the two of them have a son named Ayaan Lall.