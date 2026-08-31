Controversial fashion designer John Galliano has announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s planned exhibition celebrating his work will no longer go ahead. The exhibition had faced backlash over Galliano’s 2011 conviction in France following racist and antisemitic remarks.
What is John Galliano controversy?
The John Galliano controversy centers on his 2011 firing from Christian Dior and subsequent conviction in a French court for public antisemitic and racist outbursts.
The scheduled date for the 2027 Met Gala coincided with Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), compounding distress within the Jewish community. The High-profile leaders—including New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and prominent arts donors—condemned the choice, with some threatening financial pushback.
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What did John Galliano say after backlash?
Galliano wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, "After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time."
He further wrote, "I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities and I remain deeply sorry."
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"I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time," he went on to state.
John further added, "I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute. I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some."
Max Hollein, director and CEO of the Met, confirmed the cancellation, while Vogue support figures like Anna Wintour backed the decision. The Met announced that a different spring 2027 exhibition and updated details for the gala will be shared at a later date.
FAQs
When will Met Gala 2027 take place?
Met Gala 2027 is scheduled for Monday, May 3, 2027, adhering to the tradition of the first Monday in May.
Is there a theme of Met Gala 2027 yet?
No. The original plan to honor designer John Galliano with the exhibition John Galliano: Horizons was mutually canceled by the museum and the designer.