Controversial fashion designer John Galliano has announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s planned exhibition celebrating his work will no longer go ahead. The exhibition had faced backlash over Galliano’s 2011 conviction in France following racist and antisemitic remarks.

What is John Galliano controversy?

The John Galliano controversy centers on his 2011 firing from Christian Dior and subsequent conviction in a French court for public antisemitic and racist outbursts.

The scheduled date for the 2027 Met Gala coincided with Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), compounding distress within the Jewish community. The High-profile leaders—including New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and prominent arts donors—condemned the choice, with some threatening financial pushback.