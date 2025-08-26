Anu Malik has long been said to have a tense relationship with his brothers, Daboo and Abu Malik, as well as their children. However, the singer has now completely put an end to all of these rumours in a recent interview, confirming that love and unity are always at the core. He even went so far as to refer to his nephews as his 'jaan.' Amaal Mallik had disclosed the professional rivalry between Anu Malik and Daboo Malik during an exchange.

Anu Malik lauded his brothers in an interview with Instant Bollywood, stating that Abu Malik and Daboo Malik are not just his brothers but also his 'jigar ke tukde.' The singer added, "Woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge," referring to his nephews Armaan and Amaal Mallik. He also emphasised how affectionate and unbreakable his relationship with them remains.

Additionally, Anu Malik explained the belief that the Malik family is frequently angry. "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai…toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge."

Amaal Malik asserted in a shocking interview that his father Daboo Malik's career had been continuously harmed by his uncle Anu Malik. He claimed that Anu would supposedly take over the project anytime his father got signed to a movie. The accusations sparked discussions about nepotism and power struggles in the business by exposing long-standing professional conflicts among one of Bollywood's most well-known music families.