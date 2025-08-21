- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal again grabbed eyeballs as he shared a cryptic post after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's first public statement about their divorce is going viral. She shared her views on Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-shirt and the backlash she faced after the separation. Her interview came almost a month after Chahal shared his take on the divorce. In just a few hours of Dhanashree’s interview went viral, Yuzvendra Chahal shared three pictures on Instagram with a caption, ‘Million Feelings, Zero Words’. It shares different moods of the cricketer captured in the beautiful landscape of Kirkstone Pass in England.
In the first photo, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen opening his arms at the peak of a mountain. In the second image, he can be seen gazing at the scenic beauty. In the third photo, Chahal can be seen lost in thought. But what caught the attention of the netizens is his caption. A user said, “U r saved by God.” Another wrote, “Dhanashri ka podcast dekhkar aya h.” A comment read, “Be your own reason for being sad.”
Recently, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma shared that she broke down in the court during the final hearing of her divorce with Chahal. She said, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”
Dhanashree also reacted to Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-shirt and said, “You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Arre bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt)?”
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. Their relationship hit rock bottom in June 2022, as per their divorce petition. On February 5 of this year, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March, this year.