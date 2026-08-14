SonyLIV India shared an Instagram Story and wrote, "Scam 2010. A new chapter unfolds. LIGHTS. SCAM-ERA. ACTION. History has another story to tell. #Scam2010 is officially in production. Get ready for another gripping chapter. Streaming soon only on Sony LIV."

Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga is an upcoming financial drama series directed by Hansal Mehta, with Siddhant Bodke playing Subrata Roy. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios, the series will stream exclusively on SonyLIV.

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What is the plot of Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga?

According to Variety India, Scam 2010 will chronicle late businessman Subrata Roy’s journey and is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book Sahara: The Untold Story.

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According to Mehta, "Scam 2010 is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India's largest business empires was built on belief – and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility."

"What floored me was the complexity of the lead's personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta," he further added.