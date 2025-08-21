- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Friday OTT Releases (August 22): Friday is here and there are several movies that are all set to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT, among other digital platforms. From Tamil movie Madraskaaran to Kajol starrer Maa and many others, you can watch these films from the comfort of your home as they start streaming from Friday, August 22, 2025. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch on OTT.
Friday OTT Releases
Madraskaaran
Indian Tamil-language action film Madraskaaran stars Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta. The film hit the theatres on January 10, 2025 and received mixed responses from fans and critics alike and turned out to be a box office bomb. Madraskaaran is all set to make its OTT debut on Lionsgate Play this Friday.
Kolahalam
Kolahalam is a Malayalam film that hit theaters on July 11, 2025, under the direction of Rasheed Parambil. The movie boasts a talented cast, including Anusha Aravindakshan, Santhosh Puthanpuranenpurayil, Vishnu Balakrishnan and Priya Sreejith, who bring the story to life with their performances as the lead characters. Kolahalam will start streaming on Sun NXT from Friday.
Maa
Maa is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia, starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The movie is a spin-off to the 2024 film Shaitaan and is set in the same universe. The story revolves around Ambika, played by Kajol, a mother who visits her late husband's hometown with her daughter, only to discover a demonic curse that puts their lives in danger. Released on June 27, 2025, Maa received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Maa will stream on Netflix this Friday.
ALSO READ: Maa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Kajol's Mythological Horror Movie To Stream On Netflix
Thalaivan Thalaivii
Thalaivan Thalaivii will start running on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 22nd August. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini, and Deepa Shankar in important roles. The movie also holds a special milestone for Vijay Sethupathi as it marks his 51st lead role. It is the first time he has been paired opposite Nithya Menen in a full-length feature film.
ALSO READ: New Malayalam Movies On OTT: Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala To Soothravakyam, What To Watch Online
Are you excited to bing watch this weekend with your friends and family?