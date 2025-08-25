Inspector Zende OTT Release: Inspector Madhukar Zende, a streetwise, instinctive police officer who solved seemingly intractable cases with grit, guts, and a dash of jugaad (resourcefulness), lived in Mumbai before the days of CCTV and computer forensics. A quirky, nostalgic, and unrelenting chase that honours a hero whose tale deserves to be told is hinted at in the newly release trailer.

Inspector Zende, played by Manoj Bajpayee is engaged in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh's endearing but elusive Carl Bhojraj. In addition to veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Zende's loyal crew consists of Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan. Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale play crucial roles, and their camaradarie and clever banter keep the chase as thrilling as it is intense.

What's more? The sharp insights and flawless teamwork lead to Carl Bhojraj's capture in Goa, where the high-stakes pursuit comes to a close after racing across cities, as hinted by the trailer. When And Where To Watch Inspector Zende? Inspector Zende, a Netflix movie that is loosely based on a true incident, will premiere on September 5 and depicts the incredible hunt for an ordinary police officer who became famous after finding the elusive 'Swimsuit Killer,' Carl Bhojraj, not once, but twice.

Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee shares, "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix."