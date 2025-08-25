- By Tanya Garg
Inspector Zende OTT Release: Inspector Madhukar Zende, a streetwise, instinctive police officer who solved seemingly intractable cases with grit, guts, and a dash of jugaad (resourcefulness), lived in Mumbai before the days of CCTV and computer forensics. A quirky, nostalgic, and unrelenting chase that honours a hero whose tale deserves to be told is hinted at in the newly release trailer.
Inspector Zende, played by Manoj Bajpayee is engaged in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh's endearing but elusive Carl Bhojraj. In addition to veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Zende's loyal crew consists of Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan. Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale play crucial roles, and their camaradarie and clever banter keep the chase as thrilling as it is intense.
What's more? The sharp insights and flawless teamwork lead to Carl Bhojraj's capture in Goa, where the high-stakes pursuit comes to a close after racing across cities, as hinted by the trailer.
When And Where To Watch Inspector Zende?
Inspector Zende, a Netflix movie that is loosely based on a true incident, will premiere on September 5 and depicts the incredible hunt for an ordinary police officer who became famous after finding the elusive 'Swimsuit Killer,' Carl Bhojraj, not once, but twice.
Interpol's most wanted meets Mumbai's most unstoppable 🚨🔥 Can Carl Bhojraj escape this time? 👀Watch Inspector Zende, out 5 September, only on Netflix.#InspectorZendeOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/w6Gi58xcE2— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 22, 2025
Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee shares, "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix."
Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, "Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix."