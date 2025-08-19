- By Tapapriya Dutta
New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 19 To 24): Get ready viewers, to watch some big movies and shows releasing in the coming days. From romantic dramas to action films, everything will be at your fingertips. These titles promise to keep you hooked to the screens. Excited to watch something new this time? From Thalaivan Thalaivii to Peacemaker Season 2, here is the list of movies and web series releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha Video, Peacock and other streaming platforms.
New OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week (Aug 19 To 24)
Titles
OTT Platforms
Release Date
|Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
|Prime Video Rent
|The Bad Guys
|Prime Video Rent
|August 19
|Elio
|Prime Video Rent
|August 19
|Familiar Touch
|Prime Video Rent
|August 19
|House on Eden
|Prime Video Rent
|August 19
|The Map That Leads To You
|Prime Video
|August 20
|Rivers Of Fate
|Netflix
|August 20
|The Alto Knights
|JioHotstar
|August 21
|Hostage
|Netflix
|August 21
|Fall For Me
|Netflix
|August 21
|Welcome To Sudden Death
|Netflix
|August 21
|One Hit Wonder
|Netflix
|August 21
|Gold Rush Gang
|Netflix
|August 21
|Thalaivan Thalaivii
|Prime Video
|August 22
|Maareesan
|Netflix
|August 22
|Kothapallilo Okappudu
|Aha Video
|August 22
|F1
|Prime Video Rent
|August 22
|Peacemaker Season 2
|JioHotstar
|August 22
|Hot Milk
|Mubi
|August 22
|Aema
|Netflix
|August 22
|Abandoned Man
|Netflix
|August 22
|Night Of The Zoopocalypse
|Peacock
|August 22
|On Swift Horses
|Netflix
|August 23
|The Killer
|Netflix
|August 24
Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video, August 22)
The Tamil rom-com movie is about two headstrong lovers who navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict interweave. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menon, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. Thalaivan Thalaivii released in theatres on July 25.
Maareesan (Netflix, August 22)
The Tamil comedy film revolves around a man who sets out on a journey with a middle-aged man from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai. It was a journey that altered both their lives in ways they never imagined. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Saravana Subbiah and Sithara in pivotal roles. Maareesan released in theatres on July 25.
Peacemaker Season 2 (JioHotstar, August 22)
In this season, Peacemaker discovered an alternative dimension that offers him the life he always wanted. This forces him to revisit his past while trying to shape his future. Peacemaker Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Robert Patrick in significant roles. The first episode will be released on August 22 on JioHotstar. There are eight episodes and each episode will be released every Thursday.
So, what are you waiting for? Create your binge list soon, if you don’t miss any of these titles from Tuesday to Sunday.