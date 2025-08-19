New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 19 To 24): Get ready viewers, to watch some big movies and shows releasing in the coming days. From romantic dramas to action films, everything will be at your fingertips. These titles promise to keep you hooked to the screens. Excited to watch something new this time? From Thalaivan Thalaivii to Peacemaker Season 2, here is the list of movies and web series releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha Video, Peacock and other streaming platforms.

New OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week (Aug 19 To 24)

Titles

OTT Platforms

Release Date
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Prime Video Rent  
The Bad Guys Prime Video Rent August 19
Elio Prime Video Rent August 19
Familiar Touch Prime Video Rent August 19
House on Eden Prime Video Rent August 19
The Map That Leads To You Prime Video  August 20
Rivers Of Fate Netflix August 20
The Alto Knights JioHotstar  August 21
Hostage Netflix August 21
Fall For Me Netflix August 21
Welcome To Sudden Death Netflix August 21
One Hit Wonder Netflix August 21
Gold Rush Gang Netflix August 21
Thalaivan Thalaivii Prime Video  August 22
Maareesan Netflix  August 22
Kothapallilo Okappudu Aha Video  August 22
F1 Prime Video Rent August 22
Peacemaker Season 2 JioHotstar  August 22
Hot Milk Mubi August 22
Aema Netflix August 22
Abandoned Man Netflix August 22
Night Of The Zoopocalypse Peacock August 22
On Swift Horses Netflix August 23
The Killer Netflix August 24

Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video, August 22)

The Tamil rom-com movie is about two headstrong lovers who navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict interweave. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menon, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. Thalaivan Thalaivii released in theatres on July 25.

Maareesan (Netflix, August 22)

The Tamil comedy film revolves around a man who sets out on a journey with a middle-aged man from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai. It was a journey that altered both their lives in ways they never imagined. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Saravana Subbiah and Sithara in pivotal roles. Maareesan released in theatres on July 25.

Peacemaker Season 2 (JioHotstar, August 22)

In this season, Peacemaker discovered an alternative dimension that offers him the life he always wanted. This forces him to revisit his past while trying to shape his future. Peacemaker Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Robert Patrick in significant roles. The first episode will be released on August 22 on JioHotstar. There are eight episodes and each episode will be released every Thursday.

So, what are you waiting for? Create your binge list soon, if you don’t miss any of these titles from Tuesday to Sunday.