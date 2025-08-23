- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
After the success of the crime thriller web series Dahaad, renowned filmmaker Reema Kagti and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha unite for its second instalment. The first season, released on Prime Video in 2023, captured a horrific case solved by a female sub-inspector. The concept and performances of the show were highly appreciated by the audience. Now, after two years, there is an update on the sequel. Kagti has already begun working on the script for the second season.
As per reports, Reema Kagti is also gearing up to commence filming the second season of Dahaad. An insider said, “The script is locked, and the web series is presently in the pre-production stage. While Sonakshi Sinha will be back to play the part of SI Anjali Bhaati, the casting for other characters is underway. Much like Dahaad, the second season too will feature a strong actor as the antagonist, and the casting for the same is underway."
Earlier, a report by The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Prime Video has given go ahead for the second season. A source told, “Dahaad 2 is on, and the team is working on the script. Prime Video is aiming to mount the show on a big scale, as the first season did extremely well, garnering immense praise. The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon.” At that time, the report did not confirm whether Sonakshi Sinha would return to the show or not, it has now cleared that the actress is returning with the show.
Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the first season of Dahaad also features Vijay Varma, Zoa Morani, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, Shruti Vyas, Manjiri Pupala, Sanghmitra Hitaishi and Rytasha Rathore in key roles. The first season had eight episodes. It released on May 12, 2023 on Prime Video.