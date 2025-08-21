- By Tanya Garg
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the much awaited teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directing project, was revealed on Wednesday and has already generated a lot of buzz. In addition to showcasing the gritty, fashionable world of the series, the sneak peek signaled the formal comeback of Rajat Bedi, an actor who dominated Bollywood's negative roles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Rajat Bedi had been missing in action from the Hindi film industry for a while after delivering notable antagonistic performances in films such as Jaani Dushman, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, International Khiladi, and Partner. With regional productions like the Telugu film Ahimsa and the Punjabi feature Gol Gappe, Rajat Bedi quietly returned to acting in 2023.
Rajat Bedi, however makes a triumphant return to Hindi on a global streaming service Netflix India with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Aryan Khan is being praised by fans for bringing back the OG villain. He is one of the original on-screen villains in Bollywood, and fans are thrilled that he is in the upcoming series. Many celebrated his comeback on social media platforms. A user wrote, "We got Rajat Bedi comeback before GTA 6." Another user wrote, "It's been 22 years but this guy #Rajatbedi is still same. Thankyou #AryanKhan." The third user said, "The comeback of the notorious villain Rajat Bedi is on."
What To Expect From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood bring Bedi back to a prominent project. Aryan Khan is directing the series, which is reportedly a harsh and compelling examination of the vileness, ambition, and darker side of the Hindi cinema industry. Members of the series' strong ensemble include Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Lakshya Lalwani. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan also make cameos.
Rajat Bedi has the chance to connect with both younger audiences and those who enjoyed his previous flicks. This series marks an ambitious beginning to Aryan Khan's directing career. Additionally, the project is another well-known Hindi original for Netflix's global viewership.