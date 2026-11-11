The neckline and necklace combinations frequently leave women worried as they try to figure out what to wear with what. While there are no strict rules, it is always better to pair minimal necklaces with square necklines and long necklaces with oval necklines. Check out how to instantly elevate your look by matching your jewellery to your necklines.

The Ultimate Neckline Styling Cheat Sheet Every neckline has its own shape and vibe, which can be easily elevated by choosing the best-suited necklace. To slay every outfit, here are 5 neckline and necklace combos that will make your look extremely chic and stunning.

1. Square Neckline Know which necklaces pair the best with square necklines (Image:TDJ) Do square neckline blouses suit you best, but don't know how to pair your jewellery to accentuate the look? We have you covered! Minimal or small neckpieces suit a square neckline beautifully. Why Pair A Minimal Necklace With A Square Neckline? The square neckline has sharp, straight edges, which create a clear open space across your collarbone that has to be visible and defined. So, a short neck piece or simply a choker fits nicely within that space. Pieces you can wear: western chokers, traditional chokers, short temple jewellery, and delicate collar necklaces 2. Round Neckline Are you a fan of round necklines? Know which necklaces pair the best with it (Image:TDJ) Round-neck kurtas or blouses may feel a little boring or plain. The best way to turn them into a style statement is to add the perfect necklace that accentuates this neckline. Consider investing in a statement necklace or include a slightly higher round-neck jewellery piece with layers to elevate your entire look.

Pieces you can wear: Kundan statement necklaces, collar necklaces, layered chains, long necklaces, etc. 3. Oval/Boat Neckline Oval or boat necklines pair the best with long necklaces (Image:TDJ) Boat necklines leave little space between the collarbones and the edge of the outfit you are wearing. For complement these, long necklaces work best. Apart from long necklaces, layered necklaces also have the potential to enhance the look and purpose of boat or oval neckline.

Pieces you can wear: layered traditional jewellery and long necklaces. 4. V-Neckline The V necklines are very popular among Gen Z (Image:TDJ) If you really want to be the showstopper at the event you are attending, wear a V-neck outfit paired with a pendant necklace. Wear a drop pendant, layered necklace or Y-necklace to utilise and enhance the space between the collarbones. This type of necklace will naturally follow the downward cut of the neckline, making it look coordinated.

Pieces you can wear: Pearl-drop necklaces, layered chains, layered haar, and Kundan drop necklaces. 5. Sweetheart Neckline Know which necklaces pair the best with sweetheart necklines (Image:TDJ) Are you struggling with pairing jewellery with a sweetheart neckline? Since this type of neckline already has its own curvy beauty, there is no need to overload it with accessories. A simple chain will give you a delicate look, or a fancy choker will create an additional element of elegance to your outfit.

Pieces you can wear: Delicate pendants and statement chokers Quick Comparison To Help You Choose Which Necklace Suits Which Neckline? Neckline Best Necklace Style Works Well With Square Chokers, short necklaces Blouses, tops, dresses Round Statement pendants, collar necklaces Blouses, kurtas, tops Oval Long pendant necklaces Blouses, kurtas, dresses V-Neck Y-shaped and drop pendants Blouses, kurtas, dresses Sweetheart Delicate chains, statement chokers Blouses, gowns, dresses FAQs How do I choose a necklace for my neckline? To choose the perfectly suitable necklace for your neckline, you need to start by thinking about the shape and depth of your neckline. Then you are supposed to choose jewellery that will complement or contrast the shape of your neckline..

Can I wear a long necklace with a square neckline? Yes, you can, although it is true that chokers and shorter chains are more suitable for the square neckline because of the openness of the area, but it does not mean that a longer necklace will not work. Just choose an elegant one that falls below the neckline.

Should I wear a necklace with a heavily embroidered blouse? Yes, you can surely wear any necklace of your choice but one should rather wear either a delicate chain or a pendant as the neckline is already decorated with intricate detailing. Not only that, but in fact, one may also not even need to wear a necklace at all and could simply depend on her earrings or bangles.

What if my outfit has a simple neckline without any embellishments? If your outfit has no embellishments and is very simple and plain, then you need to add some drama in it. This is because it will give you enough freedom to experiment. Statement necklaces, layered chains, or even classic pieces of jewellery could work depending on the occasion. All that matters is to make sure there is enough balance between the necklaces and the rest of your jewellery.