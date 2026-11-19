Accessories are highly fashionable, especially during wedding season. While necklaces, bangles and earrings take the limelight, one cannot deny the beauty of anklets. Choose from a variety of exquisite oxidised silver anklet designs with ghungroos that complement your ethnic attire on your wedding day.
Silver Anklet Designs To Pair With Wedding Lehengas
Find some boho-inspired designs that would look great with lehengas, shararas, and other ethnic wear.
Standard Oxidised Silver Ghungroo Anklet
Go for traditional oxidised anklets to complement your outfits (Image:Pinterest)
Traditional oxidised anklets are perfect for women who love traditional style. They have mini silver charms hanging on an oxidised chain, giving a great ethnic look. They are perfect for weddings, family celebrations, and other traditional occasions.
How To Style?
- Wear traditional oxidised anklets with a heavily embroidered lehenga and other wedding clothes
- You can pair them with silk sarees
- They look fabulous with traditional juttis as well as open-toe sandals
Boho Layered Silver Anklets
Get bold this wedding season with these anklet designs (Image:Pinterest)
Bold anklet designs are suitable for women who like to wear several layered chains with ghungroos, charms, or beads.
How To Style?
- Style these Boho-style anklets with-
- Mirror work dresses
- Long and flowy dresses
- Western and contemporary style dresses
- Bright ethnic dresses
- Pair with basic footwear, which shows the anklet perfectly
Oxidised Floral Ghungroo Anklets
Detailed ghungroo wedding anklets (Image:Pinterest)
Floral ghungroo anklets feature soft-looking embroidery work with small silver symbols in the shape of flowers and small ceiling bells hanging from them.
How To Style?
- Perfect with lehengas in pastel shades
- Floral-print dresses
- Subtly embroidered ethnic dresses
- Pair with soft jewellery
Tribal Boho Silver Anklets
Tribal Boho Silver Anklets (Image:Pinterest)
If chunky statement jewellery is your thing, then tribal style silver anklets will be the best option for you. They are mostly influenced by paisleys, leaf style, and funky patterns.
How To Style?
- Flaunt them with mirror work lehengas or printed ethnic style dresses
- Wedding outfits in bright colours
- Pair with open sandals to feature your tribal style silver anklets
Adjustable Oxidised Silver Anklets with Ghungroo Charms
For the bride as well as wedding guests, if you are looking for lightweight oxidised anklets to wear during festivities, then opt for adjustable anklets. They are comfortable and the ghungroos on them make them perfectly suitable for wedding season or any festivity.
How To Style?
- Wear with an embroidered wedding lehenga for a simple festival style
- Apt to wear at family get-togethers, weddings, pujas, and other festivities
Oxidised Ghungroo Silver Anklet Designs: Quick Recap
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Design
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Best paired with
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Traditional Ghungroo
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Classic wedding lehengas
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Layered Silver
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Flowy and mirror work lehengas
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Floral Ghungroo
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Pastel lehengas
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Tribal Boho
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Colourful ethnic outfits
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Adjustable Ghungroo
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Traditional festive wear
How to Style Silver Anklets with Wedding Lehengas:
- Choose old-fashioned ghungroos to go with a traditional wedding style
- Wear a pair of layered anklets with basic footwear
- Combine your floral anklets with pastel and more relaxed embroidered lehengas
- Accessorise your ethnic look with oxidised silver jewellery
- Ensure anklets are weighed and fitted when worn for long periods
FAQs
Are oxidised silver anklets suitable for wedding lehengas?
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Yes, silver anklets complement most lehengas and make your style charming and beautiful. Every bride can find a perfect design of a silver anklet, as the shape and design of a silver anklet are so intricate and elegant.
Can I wear ghungroo anklets to a sangeet?
Yes, ghungroo anklets are an apt choice for the sangeet function. The bells and the traditional motifs, when worn, make you appear charming and add glamour to your attire.
What shoes can I wear with oxidised silver anklets?
Pair your silver anklet with open slippers, ethnic juttis, and flats. Open shoes will allow you to flaunt the detailing of the silver anklet.
Can you wear oxidised anklets with other ethnic wear?
Yes, you can pair the shoes with Sarees, shararas, anarkhalis and classic suits.