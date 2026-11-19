Accessories are highly fashionable, especially during wedding season. While necklaces, bangles and earrings take the limelight, one cannot deny the beauty of anklets. Choose from a variety of exquisite oxidised silver anklet designs with ghungroos that complement your ethnic attire on your wedding day.

Silver Anklet Designs To Pair With Wedding Lehengas

Find some boho-inspired designs that would look great with lehengas, shararas, and other ethnic wear.

Standard Oxidised Silver Ghungroo Anklet

Go for traditional oxidised anklets to complement your outfits (Image:Pinterest)

Traditional oxidised anklets are perfect for women who love traditional style. They have mini silver charms hanging on an oxidised chain, giving a great ethnic look. They are perfect for weddings, family celebrations, and other traditional occasions.

How To Style?

Wear traditional oxidised anklets with a heavily embroidered lehenga and other wedding clothes

You can pair them with silk sarees

They look fabulous with traditional juttis as well as open-toe sandals

Boho Layered Silver Anklets

Get bold this wedding season with these anklet designs (Image:Pinterest)

Bold anklet designs are suitable for women who like to wear several layered chains with ghungroos, charms, or beads.

How To Style?

Style these Boho-style anklets with-

Mirror work dresses

Long and flowy dresses

Western and contemporary style dresses

Bright ethnic dresses

Pair with basic footwear, which shows the anklet perfectly

Oxidised Floral Ghungroo Anklets

Detailed ghungroo wedding anklets (Image:Pinterest)

Floral ghungroo anklets feature soft-looking embroidery work with small silver symbols in the shape of flowers and small ceiling bells hanging from them.

How To Style?

Perfect with lehengas in pastel shades

Floral-print dresses

Subtly embroidered ethnic dresses

Pair with soft jewellery

Tribal Boho Silver Anklets

Tribal Boho Silver Anklets (Image:Pinterest)

If chunky statement jewellery is your thing, then tribal style silver anklets will be the best option for you. They are mostly influenced by paisleys, leaf style, and funky patterns.

How To Style?

Flaunt them with mirror work lehengas or printed ethnic style dresses

Wedding outfits in bright colours

Pair with open sandals to feature your tribal style silver anklets

Adjustable Oxidised Silver Anklets with Ghungroo Charms

For the bride as well as wedding guests, if you are looking for lightweight oxidised anklets to wear during festivities, then opt for adjustable anklets. They are comfortable and the ghungroos on them make them perfectly suitable for wedding season or any festivity.