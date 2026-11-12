A basic ponytail has been the popular everyday hairstyle for women. No doubt it's quick, comfortable and keeps your hair away from your face. Now, things have to change. We have curated some effortless everyday hairstyles for the lazy girls who are always in a rush in the mornings. You can easily make them in under 5 minutes and look put together flawlessly.

The Ultimate 5-Minute Everyday Hairstyle Cheat Sheet On busy mornings, switch to these 5 quick and easy hairstyles that look chic and effortless. Say bye to your same boring ponytails! 1. Half Hair Up A half-up hairstyle looks chic and keeps the hair out of your face (Image:TDJ) There are days when we do not want to tie our hair up but also don't want to leave them open. A half-up hairstyle offers the best combination of both styles by keeping the front sections neatly secured while letting the rest of your hair flow naturally.

How To Do It? Brush out the tangles in your hair. Take a section starting near both ears (front section)

Take this section at the back of your head and secure it with a hair tie or claw clip

Then gently loosen the hair around your crown to add a little volume.

Lastly, pull out two thin hair strands from the front of your face for a softer finish 2. Messy Bun

Messy buns are effortless and look nice for an everyday hairstyle (Image:TDJ) If you are running late for the office and have only 5 minutes to fix your hair, put it in a messy bun. It only takes a couple of minutes, and you look put together as if you have spent hours styling it. Since it is not a sleek bun, you do not need to worry about little strands coming out.

How To Do It? Take all your hair into a high or mid-height ponytail, as per your preference.

Twist the ponytail around its base to form a loose bun and secure it with a hair tie or pins

You can also gently pull out a few strands to frame your face for a relaxed finish 3. Twisted Low Ponytail

Keep it chic and glamorous with a twisted low ponytail (Image:TDJ) A twisted low ponytail is for days when you have a coffee date or outings with friends after work. It is casual, easy, and stylish for both occasions. The twisted detail at the back adds interest without making the style look overdone.

How To Do It? Brush your hair and tie it into a very low ponytail.

Loosen the hair tie slightly and create a small gap just above it

Now divide the hair above the elastic into two sections using your fingers, flip the ponytail upwards and pass it through the gap

Gently pull the ponytail down to tighten the twist and smooth any flyaways with a little serum ALSO READ: 7 Easy Hairstyles You Can Do In Under 10 Minutes On Busy Mornings 4. Braid/ Fishtail Braids and fishtail hairstyles work best with ethnic outfits (Image:TDJ) While all hairstyles suit Western and traditional outfits, braids or fishtails look the best with ethnic looks. Take out 5 minutes and skillfully put your hair into a fishtail braid whether you are travelling, working or spending long hours outdoors

How To Do It? For a normal braid, divide your hair into three equal parts, and for a fishtail braid, divide it into two equal sections

For a normal braid, simply place the right section over the left and vice versa. Keep repeating it till the end

For a fishtail braid, take thin sections and place them over the opposite side and keep repeating the same till the end

Secure them with a hair tie or scrunchie 5. Bubble Ponytail

It may look difficult, but a bubble ponytail can be made in under 5 minutes (Image:TDJ) If you do not want to invest your time in trying a new hairstyle every day and want to stick to your ponytail, then give it a fresh look with a bubble ponytail. It can be made in under 5 minutes and look glamourous.

How To Do It? Brush your hair and make a ponytail, either mid or high

Then tie rubber bands at consistent distances throughout the length of your ponytail

Pull the hair out to loosen them in between the knots to give them a bubble look ALSO READ: Elevate Your Traditional Outfits By Crafting Gorgeous Jasmine Flower Hairstyles For Festive Looks Which Hairstyle Should You Pick? Quick Comparison Hairstyle Time Best Hair Length Best For Half Hair Up 3-5 min Medium to long College, casual outings Messy Bun 3-5 min Medium to long Busy mornings, day-old hair Twisted Low Ponytail 5-8 min Medium to long Office, college, dinners Braid/Fishtail 8-12 min Long Travel, long days Bubble Ponytail 10-12 min Medium to long Day out, casual parties Note: Times are rough guesses, and your first try may take a few extra minutes. FAQs Which of these hairstyles is easiest for beginners?

Messy Bun and Half Hair Up are the easiest, because these styles do not have to be precise. You can try them first and then proceed to a twisted ponytail and braids. Which hairstyle works best for thin hair? Half up and a messy bun style is a great choice since some teasing and spraying of texture will give some volume. In addition, some fluffing of the bubble ponytail will give more volume to this look. How can I avoid damaging my hair with daily hairstyles? It is also advisable for you to go for this hairdo since it will add volume when it is teased and sprayed a bit. In addition, there is need to fluff the bubble ponytail to add volume to this hairdo.

Can I do these hairstyles on second-day hair? Yes, you can do these hairstyles on your oily days, in fact, a messy bun and half-up hairdo can be more flattering for second day hair because some natural texture will make it easier to pull off. A little bit of dry shampoo will help if your hair is oily.