Hop on the 90s Brown lip trend, as it is ruling the fashion trends in 2026. If you love to wear brown lipsticks but have noticed that some shades wash you out rather than brightening your face, you are using the wrong shades. Not every brown lipstick is for everyone. The real trick is to match it perfectly with your skin tone, your undertone and the kind of makeup you are going for.

Here are 5 easy ways to find the most flattering shade of brown lipstick to enhance your face. Your Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Choosing Brown Lipstick Whether it is a quick everyday look with just kajal and lipstick or a full glam night out, brown lipsticks just fit in so easily. But brown is not a kind of colour that suits everyone. Here's a foolproof cheat sheet to pick the right brown lipstick according to your skin tone.

1. Choose A Brown Shade That Complements Your Skin Tone Use your write to match the shades of your lipsticks (Image: Pinterest) One of the easiest ways to find the perfect brown shade is to match your lipstick to your skin tone. The right shade will make your face look brighter, fresher and put together. It will also make your lips defined and polished without putting in too much effort or heavy makeup.

How to do it? To find out your shade of brown lipstick, apply a little lipstick on your wrist and see how it looks

If it makes your skin look a little brighter, then it is the right shade for you

If it washes you out, it is best to skip it 2. Understand Your Skin's Undertone

Understand if you have a warm undertone or a cool undertone (Image:Pinterest) The next important step is to understand your undertone. This cheat code helps you pick the right brown lipstick for you. This will help you understand why some shades look warm and pretty on you, while others look dull and off.

How to do it? Check the veins on your wrist in daylight. If they appear green, you have a warm undertone

If they appear blue or purple, then you have a cool undertone

If you see a mix of both, you may have a neutral undertone Pro Tip: You can also try the jewellery test. If gold looks better on you, you may have a warm tone, whereas if silver looks good on you, you may have a cool tone.

3. Pick The Right Lipstick Finish Which is your favourite brown lipstick shade? (Image:Pinterest) Yes, the lipstick shade is very important, but so is the finish of your lip colour. The finish you choose for your lipstick can change how it looks on your face and style. Therefore, it is advisable to know about the finish and to pick the one that matches your mood and vibe.

How to do it? If you wish to make a memorable impression, then go for a matte brown lipstick

If you want it for regular use, pick the one with a creamy or satin texture. It will be comfortable and give you a natural look

Glossy brown lipsticks are perfect if you wish to add some sparkle to your appearance without appearing too made up ALSO READ: Korean Lip Tint vs Lipstick: Which Lasts Longer On Rainy Days? 4. Match Your Brown Lipstick With Your Makeup Style Suit your lipstick to your makeup style (Image:Pinterest) Now that you have found your shade according to your undertone and required finish, consider selecting your brown lipstick on the basis of your makeup style. It will look even better when it matches your whole makeup and makes you look balanced.

How to do it? Match your lipstick to your makeup; this means if you prefer a neutral or everyday look, then pick a soft brown tint

If you are a working professional, look for a lipstick that makes a subtle yet presentable makeup look

For the times you want to go to events or parties, opt for a little heavy makeup with a darker brown lipstick shade 5. Experiment With Lip Liners And Layering

The perfect lip liner adds beauty to the lipstick shade. (Image:Pinterest) Adding some lining and layers to your brown lipstick can transform your entire look. It also helps to keep your lipstick neat and defined, along with making it last longer. This is also an important aspect of finding out if the shade actually suits you. Sometimes, after lining the lip, the shade may change or appear different.

How to do it? Sometimes, a lipstick may look good on its own but doesn't appear good with a lip liner or when layered with a gloss

Pick a lip liner of the same shade or a slightly darker shade, and line your lips

Fill it lightly with your lipstick and blend ALSO READ: 5 Lipstick Brands Under Rs 600 To Create The Perfect Fall Look For 2026 Brown Lipstick Shade Guide: Quick Comparison One Brown lipstick doesn’t fit all!. Know the 5 simple ways to find your correct shade according to your skin tone. Here's a quick wrap-up! Skin Tone Brown Shades To Try Tip Fair to light Soft caramel, rosy brown, mauve brown Very dark shades may look harsh, so start soft Medium (wheatish) Terracotta, cinnamon, warm chocolate Warm browns bring out a natural glow Tan to dusky Rich chocolate, brick brown, coffee Deep, warm shades look lovely and rich Deep Espresso, plum-brown, rich mocha Very pale nude browns may look chalky Note: This is a rough guide, and your undertone and personal taste matter just as much as your skin tone. FAQs Which brown lipstick suits Indian skin tones?

It all depends on your skin undertones as Indians have different skin undertones. In case you are one of those who have warm undertones, then warm browns like terracotta, cinnamon, and chocolate will be a good choice for you. How can I wear brown lipstick without looking dull? Put on some blusher to ensure that you have fresh glowing skin, and curl your lashes. In addition, you can use some gloss on the middle of your lips to add more colour. Can I wear brown lipstick on dry lips? Certainly, but make sure you are prepared for it first. However, you need to exfoliate it first, then apply your lip balm, and give it some time before opting for a satin or creamy texture over matte. Is brown lipstick suitable for office wear? Yes, a brown lipstick of your shade is certainly suitable for office wear. As, you can select a pale brown color that is creamy in its hue, and make sure that you maintain simplicity in the rest of your makeup.