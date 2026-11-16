Remember that leather jacket you bought at the start of the winter season but now hangs in your wardrobe? It is because you don't know how to style it beyond basic jeans. This winter, turn into a fashion diva with 5 chic looks by styling your leather jacket with kurtis, dresses, skirts and more.

How to Style Your Leather Jacket 5 Different Ways In Winter? Make your leather jacket the main character of your look this winter by styling it in these 5 fun and simple ways, including summer dresses, satin skirts and ethnic kurtis.

1. Leather Jacket With Jeans And A Basic Tee The classic way to style a leather jacket is by pairing it with jeans and a tee (Image:TDJ) Pairing a chic leather jacket with jeans and a tee is one of the classic ways to look stylishly fashionable. In winter, try this modish look by adding knee-high boots to complete your look. How to style it? Select a basic T-shirt from your wardrobe, along with a matching pair of jeans (try to go for solid colours)

Put on a leather jacket of any colour- black, brown or tan

Accessorise with some earrings, a pendant necklace, and your favourite watch

Finish the look with sneakers or boots 2. Leather Jacket With A Dress

Do not keep your dresses only for summer; pair them with leather jackets in winter (Image:TDJ) Do you save your elegant dresses only for summer? Take them out this winter and pair them with stylish leather jackets. Layer your clothes to stay protected from the cold and still put together a look that is chic and winter-friendly.

How to style it? If it is very cold, wear a thermal or warm layer of clothing under your summer dress.

Layer a cropped or regular-length leather jacket over your dress

If your dress is short, wear skin-coloured fleece stockings

Complete the look with ankle boots, simple and small accessories, and a compact shoulder bag 3. Leather Jacket With A Skirt

Leather jackets look very chic with long or short skirts (Image:TDJ) If you have a dinner party or a date to attend tonight, and you are wondering what to wear that can look attractive yet can keep you warm, then you should definitely try pairing your skirt with a basic tee and your leather jacket.

How to style it? Achieve an elegant, soft yet chic look by choosing a satin midi skirt in colours such as champagne, olive, burgundy or simply black

Wear a body-fitted shirt or even a simple T-shirt or bodysuit that will help maintain balance in the outfit

Layer your top with a leather jacket and complete the look with heels or ankle boots. 4. Leather Jacket With A Hoodie And Joggers

Keep it casual with a leather jacket and joggers (Image:TDJ) Not every winter outfit needs to be dressed up. Casual and fun should be the theme of some days. Pair your chic leather jacket with a hoodie and joggers and go out to seize the day. This combination is comfortable and reliable for any situation.

How to style it? For a comfortable fit, opt for a lightweight hoodie that fits well when layered inside your leather jacket

Keep the hood of your hoodie outside the collar of your leather jacket for a cool layered look

Team it up with joggers or track pants in a subtle colour palette

Complete the look with chunky sneakers along with a cap and backpack ALSO READ: 5 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Shoe Odour And Keep Your Footwear Fresh This Winter 5. Leather Jacket With Ethnic And Indo-Western Wear Turn your ethnic kurtis into a fashion statement with a leather jacket (Image:TDJ) Who says a leather jacket has to be paired only with winter clothes? It looks amazing with everyday ethnic wear and kurtis as well. Wear your summer kurtis even in winter and layer them with your leather jacket for a chic and modish Indo-Western look.

How to style it? For this desi boho look, pair a cropped or normal-length leather jacket over your regular kurti-jeans combo

To make it look more relaxed, tie your hair up in a bun or loose braid

Complete this fusion look with some accessories, hand stacks, ankle boots Pro Tip: Add a small bindi to enhance your Indo-western look

ALSO READ: 7 Winter Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Own Which Leather Jacket Look Should You Pick? Look Best For Style Feel Jeans And A Basic Tee College, daily outings Classic and casual With A Dress Brunch, evening outings Soft with an edge With A Satin Skirt Dinner, date night, parties Dressy and relaxed With A Hoodie And Joggers Travel, lazy days Streetwear With Ethnic Or Indo-Western Wear Casual festive events, fusion looks Modern and bold FAQs Is a leather jacket warm enough for winter? The leather jacket can certainly be able to protect you from the cold wind, but in very low temperatures, it is advised to wear it layered with a hoodie, sweater, or any other clothing piece to keep you warm.

What fit should I look for in a leather jacket? Make sure that you choose a jacket that falls comfortably on your shoulders and one whose sleeves extend to your wrists. A crop leather jacket looks chic but is less warm in low temperatures. However, short leather jackets are better to pair with a dress or pants that are high-waisted, while a long jacket can be worn with anything.

How do I take care of a leather jacket? Clean the jacket gently with a clean, soft cloth. The jacket should not be exposed to excessive water or heat. Hang it properly in your wardrobe to avoid any wear and tear. Is faux leather as good as real leather? They can both be good options for clothes, depending on how much money you want to spend and what you like. Leather is more expensive than faux leather, although it can also last for many years if properly maintained. Faux leather can look almost the same as real leather, although its lifespan may vary depending on its material.