Do you get frustrated when your under-eye concealer creases or looks patchy after a few hours of applying makeup? Often, the blame isn't your concealer's quality, but common mistakes in skin prep, shade matching, blending, and setting. Avoid these 5 common under-eye mistakes at home to keep your makeup smooth and crease-free all day.

5 Common Concealer Mistakes And How To Fix Them You can easily fix the small slip-ups while applying concealer on your under-eyes at home without having to buy a new or expensive concealer. Here are the common mistakes and easy fixes for a perfect glam look.

1. Skipping Under-Eye Moisturisation Moisturise your skin before applying concealer (Image:TDJ) The Mistake: Applying concealer directly to your dry under-eye skin is one of the very common mistakes that lead to creased or patchy under-eye. When that sensitive area is not properly moisturised or taken care of, the product may stick to dry patches instead of blending out smoothly.

The Fix: Make sure you include a moisturising step before applying makeup

Use a lightweight eye cream or gentle moisturiser that suits your skin type, and apply a small amount of it under your eye with your finger

Gently tap it around that area rather than rubbing the product directly into the skin

Give it a few minutes to absorb before moving on to concealer so that your makeup does not mix with excess skincare product 2. Applying Too Much Concealer At Once

Too much concealer breaks your makeup look (Image:TDJ) The Mistake: Trying to hide your dark circles with a little more concealer is not the correct way to do it. Applying more than the necessary amount will make it look patchy, uneven and forced. The Fix: Instead of applying all the product at once or directly from the product to the under-eye, take a small amount on your palm first Take a small amount of concealer from your palm with your finger and apply it under your eyes

Use a brush or your hand to blend the concealer smoothly and patiently 3. Choosing The Wrong Concealer Shade Know the right shade of concealer that matches your skin perfectly (Image:TDJ) The Mistake: It is a common belief that applying a lighter shade of concealer completely hides all the dark spots and dark circles. Break this misconception now as a lighter shade of concealer only makes your under-eye area look grey or ashy. Also, a shade too dark may not provide the desired brightening effect.

The Fix: Pick the right shade of concealer, which is one shade darker than your skin tone. Check this by applying it to your wrist before buying

In case you buy a shade darker than your skin, mix it with a lighter shade of concealer to neutralise and vice versa 4. Not Blending Concealer Properly

Blend your concealer properly with patience (Image: TDJ) The Mistake: Applying concealer and blending it in a hurry can leave visible edges, uneven coverage and excess product around the under-eye area. Also, repeatedly dragging a brush or sponge across the skin can disturb the product and make the finish look patchy.

The Fix: After applying small dots of concealer in your under-eye area, use a small brush or your fingertips to blend the product patiently

Gently dab the concealer to cover the whole area

Do not spread it down across your cheeks ALSO READ: Why Is Your Makeup Patchy By Noon? Expert Explains 5 Skin-Prep Mistakes Ruining Your Look 5. Using Too Much Setting Powder The Mistake: You followed all the steps correctly, like moisturising your skin properly, choosing the right shade of concealer, proper application and blending, but still your under-eye looked cakey. This is because you used excess setting powder. A setting powder helps keep concealer in place, but using too much can make the under-eye area look dry, heavy or patchy.

The Fix: It is not always necessary to use a setting powder after applying concealer. You can go without it if it is not required

If you want to use it, then take a soft, fluffy brush or the setting powder sponge to set the concealer

Remember to dust off the excess powder before applying it directly under your eyes, so it spreads evenly Quick Overview Of 5 Concealer Mistakes Causing Under-Eye Creases And Easy Fixes Here a quick overview of why your concealer settles into fine lines or turns ashy/cakey mid-day. Know all the easy fixes.

Mistake What Happens Quick Fix Skipping Moisturisation Concealer clings to dry patches Use a light eye cream and wait a minute Too Much Concealer Product looks thick and cakey Use small dots and thin layers Wrong Shade Lines look more obvious or ashy Match shade and undertone in daylight Poor Blending Patchy, uneven finish Tap and press with a damp sponge Too Much Powder Dry, deeper-looking lines Use a tiny amount and press it in Note: Skin types differ, so adjust the amount of product and powder to suit yours. ALSO READ: The 3-Feature Rule: Makeup Professional Reveals What To Highlight On Your Face For A Polished Look

FAQs Why does my concealer start to crease only during the afternoon? Movements, oil, and moisture could cause the concealer to form creases as the day progresses. Thin application helps the concealer hold its place. Why does my under-eye concealer still crease despite applying powder on it? There are several reasons why your concealer might be creasing even after using powder to set it. These include putting on too much concealer, not using a moisturiser, or not evening out the concealer before powdering it. Is it necessary to moisturise before using concealer for the under-eye area? Yes, applying moisturiser before the concealer helps prepare the skin and ensures that the concealer doesn’t stick to any dry areas. How do I ensure my concealer applied below the eyes looks natural? First, apply moisturiser to your face, then select the right colour for your concealer, apply only the required amount of concealer, and blend. Apply a little or no setting powder at all.