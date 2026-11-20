The wedding season in India falls in winter, which makes it challenging to keep up the fashion game while staying warm. We have curated 5 trendy shawl draping styles so you can wear your beautiful sarees without compromising on comfort. It will make you look elegant, put together and flaunt your blouse design and saree.

5 Elegant Shawl Draping Styles You can look extremely luxurious, chic and stay warm with proper draping of the shawl over your saree for the winter wedding season. Here are 5 elegant ways to style a shawl with a saree that will come to your rescue on chilly nights.

1. Classic Both-Shoulder Drape If you have a winter wedding to attend and want to keep your look very traditional, you do not have to spend too much time arranging your shawl drape. One of the easiest and classic ways to keep yourself warm is by draping the shawl on both sides of your shoulders. This method is very effective for staying warm.

How to drape it? Wear your saree normally as you want to wear. Then place the centre of the shawl across the back of your shoulders

Let both ends of the shawl fall evenly on your sides so that your saree, blouse, and jewellery are also visible

Adjust the length of your shawl on both sides, so that it is even

Secure it with some safety pins at both of your shoulders 2. One-Shoulder Shawl Drape

Want to flaunt your blouse design and saree without compromising on warmth? Try the one-shoulder shawl drape over your saree. This method allows the shawl to stay on one side which leaves your saree and blouse open for appreciation. How to drape it? Drape your saree normally with either an open or pleated pallu

Take your shawl and place it on the opposite side of your saree’s pallu

Either pleat the shawl or let it fall openly on your hand 3. Butterfly Cape Drape

Butterfly cape drape can beautifully enhance your winter wedding guest look. This method brings some drama to the look, while still maintaining the grace of the overall look. This is especially effective for shawls that are lightweight and have beautiful border work.

How to drape it? You need a matching shawl and a few safety pins

Place your shawl on both sides of your body openly

Pin the front parts of your shawl together and let the other part sit neatly on your shoulders and hands

For a cleaner and slimmer look, you can also add a belt 4. Double Pallu Drape

If you are wearing a saree with a heavy pallu to the winter wedding and want to flaunt it, try this double pallu draping style of shawl. There are two ways to do this- you can either wear the shawl on the pallu or wear in beneeath your saree pallu.

How to drape it? Drape your saree in the normal way, but leave the pallu

Pin your shawl to the navel part of the saree and wear it as a pallu

Wear your saree's pallu over it and adjust both the pallus altogether ALSO READ: Elevate Your Traditional Outfits By Crafting Gorgeous Jasmine Flower Hairstyles For Festive Looks 5. Shawl-Pallu Drape If you have an embroidered shawl that goes perfectly with your outfit and you want to flaunt it, try this shawl pallu draping style. This method ensures that the shawl looks like an integral part of the saree while also ensuring that the attire looks elegantly put together.

How to drape it? Wear the saree in the same draping pattern as you do, except for the pallu

Now drape the pallu of your saree either around your waist or in a pleated way to hide it

Pin your shawl as the pallu so it can efficiently hide the remaining part of your saree behind your shawl ALSO READ: Which Footwear Goes Best With Silk Sarees To Attend South Indian Wedding? 5 Styles That Pair Perfectly Quick Comparison Between These 5 Shawl Drapes Shawl Draping Style Best For Suitable Shawl Classic Both-Shoulder Drape Cold, outdoor events Pashmina, wool-silk blends One-Shoulder Shawl Drape Sangeet, reception Light stole or shawl Butterfly Cape Drape Photos, evening events Large, flowy shawl Double Pallu Drape Rich, layered look Contrast or matching shawl Shawl-Pallu Drape Streamlined, coordinated look Embroidered or Banarasi shawl FAQs How to wear the shawl along with a saree at a winter wedding? You have the option to put the shawl on both shoulders, or you can put it just on one shoulder and even make it look like a cape to wear at a winter wedding. Apart from this, you also have the choice to wear the shawl as a pallu with your saree.

What kind of shawl is good for wearing with a saree? Pashmina or a cashmere mixture shawl or any other fine woven shawl are good options to wear with a saree as per climatic conditions. On occasions like weddings, one may wear an embroidered shawl, a bordered shawl or even a textured shawl.

What is the way to ensure that my shawl does not slip from my shoulders? Using a little safety pin, a beautiful brooch, or even a shawl pin can help in securing the drape. The pins should ideally be pinned in a discreet manner either on the shoulders or wherever the overlapping of the fabric happens.

Is it possible to wear shawls with silk sarees? Yes, it looks beautiful if you wear shawls with silk sarees, especially for winter weddings. One can have a shawl with a woven pattern or even with a subtle design. The perfect example for this is that of double pallu shawls.