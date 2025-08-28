The Central government's ban on online money games has been challenged in the court by A23, an online gaming company in India. A23 has challenged the law, enacted by the Parliament, in the Karnataka High Court, arguing that the games rely on skills and hence are not gambling.

It is the first legal challenge to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The online gaming company has called the law plea "a product of state paternalism."

A23 in its plea has said the law "criminalises the legitimate business of playing online games of skill, which would result in the closure of various gaming companies overnight". A23 has sought to declare the act unconstitutional as it applies to games of skill such as rummy and poker, Reuters reported.