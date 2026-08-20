United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is currently on a two-day diplomatic visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. On the first day of his visit on Wednesday, Gor met J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar and took a “shikara” ride at the famous Dal Lake. He also visited a renowned Kashmiri carpet showroom in Nishat and interacted with local artisans.

Sergio Gor's J&K Visit Sparks Diplomatic Row Speaking to reporters, after meeting CM Abdullah, Gor described the union territory as an "important part of India" and said that the US would consider lowering travel curbs for the region. He also commended the security efforts made by the union territory administration and Centre to make Jammu and Kashmir safer.

Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake! pic.twitter.com/y6nbjv6pBi — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026 “This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We had a very good meeting, and we have some follow-ups that we'll take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But, a very warm, very cordial, and we look forward to building this relationship forward,” Gor said. Very much enjoyed meeting Hon. Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/MPZqI4iR0K — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026 However, his comments on Jammu and Kashmir drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan, which summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a 'strong demarche'. “Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'part of India',” the Foreign Office said in a statement. ALSO READ: Sergio Gor's 'Important Part Of India' Remark On J-K Irks Pakistan; Islamabad Summons US Envoy

“It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. It was further highlighted that the "irresponsible statement" by the US ambassador "negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and also ran contrary to the US commitment to the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter,” the statement added.

Gor To Visit Ladakh; Why Is It Significant? On the second leg of his visit, Gor will travel to Ladakh, becoming the first US envoy to enter the strategically vital Union Territory since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. His visit would be significant as Ladakh, a restricted trijunction bordered by India, China, and Pakistan is considered a sensitive zone. Notably, India and China share a heavily militarised border in Ladakh as Beijing continuously challenges India's administrative boundaries. While Ladakh is administered by India as a union territory, parts of its eastern border region are disputed and claimed by China.

In this regard, Gor’s visit to Ladakh is highly unlikely to go unnoticed in China. Beijing is likely to interpret the US ambassador's visit as Washington's implicit endorsement of India’s control over the contested frontier. It may also seem that by sending a top envoy to the sensitive region, the US is delivering a visible nod of support for New Delhi's territorial sovereignty. It also comes at a time when Gor's statements have already created diplomatic friction across borders.