UP Elections 2027: Just a day after Nitin Nabin's new team was formed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has further strengthened its organisational structure by announcing in-charges for three key states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat, where assembly elections are due next year.

In this new reshuffle, the BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been given charge of Uttar Pradesh, while senior party leader Satish Poonia has been appointed in-charge of Punjab and Tarun Chugh of Gujarat. ALSO READ: BJP's Big Gameplay After Mega Reshuffle: Nabin Appoints New State In-Charge For UP, Punjab, And Gujarat Ahead Of Elections Bug Challenge For Tawde In Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh is a politically and strategically crucial state for the BJP. Although the party has won both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections twice in a row, its grip appeared to be weakening in the last general elections. Therefore, the saffron party is seeking to further strengthen its hold in Uttar Pradesh.

Given the current circumstances, Tawde will face a big challenge of ensuring a hat-trick of victory in the upcoming elections and maintaining organisational balance. Coordination And Internal Factionalism In The Organisation The political turf of Uttar Pradesh is not new for Tawde. He has already been playing an active role in Uttar Pradesh's organisational affairs. His influence has been evident in everything from the expansion of the Yogi cabinet to the structure and coordination of the state organisation.

ALSO READ: BJP Team Reshuffle: Vasundhra Raje Included In Nitin Nabin's Core Team; What It Means Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls? The BJP leader has been given this responsibility as part of the strategy to establish better coordination within the government and take everyone along by removing internal factionalism. Tremendous Success In Bihar Before Uttar Pradesh, Tawde played an instrumental role as the BJP's state in-charge in Bihar. When he took charge of Bihar in 2022, the political situation was quite challenging. He succeeded in brokering the JDU's return to the NDA and negotiating seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners.

He played a crucial role in re-energising cadres at the booth level and managing complex socio-caste equations. The party's strong performance in Bihar and his organisational skills have consistently earned him the central leadership's trust. Political Journey And Organisational Background Tawde, who hails from Maharashtra, has been active in the BJP for a long time. He was associated with the RSS and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad since his student days and became a full-time worker in the 1980s.

In 1999, he became the youngest president of the Mumbai BJP and served as the general secretary of the Maharashtra BJP for several years. From 2014 to 2019, he served as the cabinet minister for school education, higher and technical education, sports, and cultural affairs in the Devendra Fadnavis government. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 2011 to 2014.