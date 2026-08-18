- BJP appoints new state in-charges for UP, Punjab, Gujarat.
- Vinod Tawde, Satish Poonia, Tarun Chugh get key roles.
- Appointments crucial ahead of 2027 assembly elections.
BJP State In-Charge List: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed new state in-charges and co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat. While Vinod Tawde has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel was given the role of state co-in-charge. The party has appointed Satish Poonia as the state in-charge of Punjab and Tarun Chugh as the in-charge of Gujarat.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin has appointed new state in-charges and co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat.— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026
Uttar Pradesh: Vinod Tawde appointed In-charge; Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel appointed Co-In-charge
Punjab: Satish Poonia appointed In-charge.
Gujarat:… pic.twitter.com/9TnNDIhbCI
Elections In UP, Punjab, Gujarat
While the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are scheduled to be conducted in the early months of 2027, the election in Gujarat will be held in the later months of the next year. The appointment of the in-charge in these states is being considered crucial with just a few months remaining in the polls, especially in UP and Punjab.
The saffron party is currently in the government in Uttar Pradesh for the past decade and in Gujarat for the past three decades. The BJP enjoys a strong leadership and cadre base in these states; however, the saffron party is yet to make a strong presence in Punjab, one of the rare states in the north where the party has not formed its government yet.
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BJP's New National Team Announced
The appointments were made a day after the new team of BJP was announced under the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin. Earlier on Monday, in an official notification, the BJP unveiled a new organisational team comprising a mix of experienced leaders and younger faces, with several key appointments made ahead of the crucial state polls.
One of the biggest highlights of the new team is the return of former Union minister Smriti Irani to a key organisational role. Irani has been appointed as a national general secretary of the BJP. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is another prominent name in the new team.
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