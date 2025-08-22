Amrit Bharat Train Update: In a significant push to strengthen rail infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off another Amrit Bharat Express Train on the Delhi route. The Gaya-Delhi will start regular operations starting from August 28. Amrit Bharat trains are equipped with modern facilities aiming to provide affordable and convenient travel options to the passengers.

PM Modi also flagged off the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma to boost tourism across the major Buddhist sites of the region. Route Details Of Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express The Indian Railways will officially commence the operations of the Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train from August 28. The biweekly express train will depart from Gaya every Sunday and Thursday at 4:30 PM. On its journey, it will reach Subedarganj at 10:50 PM via Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Then, it will reach Delhi at 12:15 PM the next day via Govindpuri, Tundla, and Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects In Bihar, Goes All Out Against Congress-RJD Alliance: 'Lantern Only Brought Darkness' In the return journey, train number 13698 Delhi-Gaya Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Delhi every Monday and Friday at 2:15 PM and will reach Subedarganj at 1:05 PM and Gaya at 9:00 AM the next day. This train will make the journey to Delhi more convenient for the passengers of Prayagraj and Bihar.

Fare Details Of Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express The Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Train consists of sleeper and general coaches. Passengers will pay Rs 410 for the sleeper class and Rs 230 for the general class, Jagran.com reported. This fare is Rs 30 less than the sleeper fare (Rs 440) of the currently running Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

Facilities Of Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express The Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train is a superfast train equipped with modern facilities like a foldable snacks table, a mobile holder, a foldable bottle holder, radium-eliminated flooring strip, and an air spring body. The train has a total of 22 coaches, including 12 sleeper coaches and eight general coaches.