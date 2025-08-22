Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26. During this visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for significant infrastructure projects, according to the release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues its journey towards Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat, built on the pillars of transparency, progressiveness, decisiveness, and sensitivity.

Aligning with this commitment, the Roads and Buildings Department is spearheading landmark public infrastructure projects to keep Gujarat dynamic and future-ready.

ALSO READ: DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check Expected Launch Date, Rates And Locations For LIG, HIG, MIG And EHS Flats In Delhi

With a total investment of Rs 307 crore, the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of these projects will significantly strengthen daily commuting infrastructure, ensuring greater safety, convenience, and efficiency of travel across North Gujarat and beyond. These initiatives mark a crucial step in fortifying Gujarat's role as a driver of national growth and in realising the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.