Fri, 22 Aug 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26. During this visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for significant infrastructure projects, according to the release.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues its journey towards Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat, built on the pillars of transparency, progressiveness, decisiveness, and sensitivity.
Aligning with this commitment, the Roads and Buildings Department is spearheading landmark public infrastructure projects to keep Gujarat dynamic and future-ready.
With a total investment of Rs 307 crore, the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of these projects will significantly strengthen daily commuting infrastructure, ensuring greater safety, convenience, and efficiency of travel across North Gujarat and beyond. These initiatives mark a crucial step in fortifying Gujarat's role as a driver of national growth and in realising the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
According to the release, a key highlight of the visit is the dedication of the 21-kilometre Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road in the Ahmedabad district of North Gujarat. This road has been widened to 7 meters at a cost of Rs33 crore. It serves as a vital corridor connecting the industrial hubs of Viramgam and Detroj talukas, facilitating smooth vehicular movement and creating new employment opportunities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for important projects in the Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar districts of North Gujarat.
These include three six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road (Rs126 crore), a railway overbridge at Level Crossing No. 40 on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road (Rs70 crore), the renovation of the 24-kilometre Kadi-Thol-Sanand road (Rs45 crore), and the expansion of Bapasitaram junction to GIFT City into an eight-lane road (Rs33 crore).
These projects are strategically designed to address traffic bottlenecks at railway crossings and junctions, particularly in North Gujarat, improving safety and efficiency for commuters. The vehicle underpasses and railway overbridge will minimise travel time and fuel consumption, while upgraded roads will ensure seamless access to key economic and tourism hubs, such as GIFT City, a premier fintech destination, and the Thol Bird Sanctuary.
These enhancements will benefit daily commuters, attract investments, and elevate North Gujarat's position as a hub for business and tourism.
The Prime Minister's visit reflects the joint efforts of the Central and State Governments to strengthen infrastructure in North Gujarat. Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Roads and Buildings Department is committed to building resilient infrastructure aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
