Delhi Yamuna Flood Threat: The Yamuna river was flowing above the danger mark after the gates of the Hathinikund barrage in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, were opened on Tuesday. The water level in Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level, at 8 am this morning.

The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then. Officials said the situation in Delhi and Faridabad is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood-like situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna flows above the danger mark after all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened two days ago. Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge. pic.twitter.com/vCjj64EWMR — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025 Flooding To Be Confined To Floodplains Of Yamuna: Delhi CM Following the Yamuna river breaching the danger mark, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed flood management amid flood threat in the national capital. She assured that Delhi will not experience widespread flooding, and that it is in a safe zone. The chief minister further asserted that any inundation will be restricted to the floodplains.

Key Precautionary Measures Taken By Delhi Government - CM Gupta, accompanied by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, inspected flood management the Asita Ghat to the Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator No. 12, and the control room. - All departments are working around the clock in vigilance, - 14 boats have been deployed at key locations for relief and rescue operations. - In view of the water being released from the Hathinikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the upper Yamuna region, the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi may rise up to 206 metres.

- The Delhi government has closely monitored all aspects related to the Yamuna's water levels, and that departmental teams are constantly monitoring the flow, discharge, and water level status. - The Delhi government placed its flood preparedness into action mode well before the onset of the monsoon. - Nodal officers have been appointed in key waterlogging-prone areas, and departments like PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, and the MCD have accelerated the cleaning of drains, the chief minister informed. - With pump houses having been inspected and mobile pumps deployed, the chief minister said that even if minor problems arise, they will remain confined to floodplain areas, where the water entry is natural. Faridabad Administration On Alert On the other hand, in Haryana's Faridabad, the district administration was on 24x7 alert and was in action mode to prevent floods as the water levels of the Yamuna river on the rise in the NCR.

Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh, while holding a meeting with the concerned officials on Monday, instructed them to remain alert and ensure all necessary preparations to deal with any adverse situation due to the rising water levels of the river.

Singh noted that over a dozen villages, including Mohana, Latipur, and Manjhauli, situated in the Yamuna area, are likely to be affected. In such a situation, the sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, and other concerned officers at the panchayat level should work in alert mode for 24 hours and ensure monitoring in the villages, he added.