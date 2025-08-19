Delhi Weather Today: National Capital to experience rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to go around 34 Degree Celsius. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 Degree Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees above the seasonal average, the IMD reported. The minimum temperature dropped to 24.8 Degree Celsius, about 1.7 degrees below normal. Humidity levels throughout the day ranged between 97 and 86 percent, the weather office added.

ALSO READ: Karnataka School Holiday: Schools Closed In Dharwad, Uttara Kannada And Kodagu Districts On August 19 Amid Heavy Rain Alert Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast On August 19, temperatures will range between 33-35 Degree Celsius during the day and 24-26 Degree Celsius at night, with light winds from the east and southeast at 5-15 km/h. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, with a chance of very light to light rain or thundershowers.

On August 20, temperatures will range from 32-34 Degree Celsius during the day and 23-25 Degree Celsius at night, with southeast winds blowing at 10-20 km/h. The sky will remain generally cloudy, with very light to light rain or thundershowers expected.

On August 21, maximum temperatures will range between 32-34 Degree Celsius, with lows of 23-25 Degree Celsius and southeast winds at 10-15 km/h. The sky is expected to be generally cloudy, with very light to light rain or thundershowers likely.

On August 22, temperatures will range from 32-34 Degree Celsius during the day and 22-24 Degree Celsius at night, with winds shifting between southwest and southeast at 5-15 km/h. The sky will be generally cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

On August 23, daytime temperatures will range from 31-33 Degree Celsius, with nighttime lows between 22-24 Degree Celsius, and light winds from the southwest and southeast at 5-15 km/h. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely.

On August 24, temperatures will range between 32-34 Degree Celsius during the day and 22-24 Degree Celsius at night, with southeast winds blowing at 5-15 km/h. The sky will be generally cloudy, with very light to light rain or thundershowers possible.

Yamuna Water Level The water level of the Yamuna River on Monday crossed the danger mark, and because of this, officials have issued alerts and requested people living nearby to move. Earlier, the water level reached 205.36 meters at the Old Railway Bridge and rose further to 205.55 meters.