Inclement weather forced West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari''s helicopter to make an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Adhikari – who is supposed to attend multiple programmes in districts – was subsequently headed for his destination in Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district by road, they added.

STORY | Bengal CM's helicopter makes emergency landing at Kolaghat due to inclement weather conditions



West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district due to inclement weather conditions,… pic.twitter.com/uzBnUoMeTR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026

Following his programme at Keshpur, where Adhikari is supposed to address a gathering while paying his respects to martyr and revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary, the CM is due to travel to Bankura district, where he has an administrative meeting scheduled.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Adhikari would make his onward journey to Bankura by road or aerial route.