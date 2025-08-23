Bengaluru- Chennai Expressway: The Bengaluru–Chennai expressway, which was expected to be finished in 2023, is now expected to be completed by 2026. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Thursday that the 263 km corridor is now scheduled for completion by July 2026.

The project, worth Rs 15,188 crore, began in 2022 and was billed as a fast-track link between the two major cities of south India. However, delays in land acquisition, utility shifting and environmental approvals across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have held up progress.

As of now, only 100.7 km of the expressway has been completed. In Karnataka, 71.7 km between Bengaluru and Bethamangala is ready, while Andhra Pradesh has completed a 29 km stretch from Bangarupalem to Gudipala. Tamil Nadu has finished 24 km from Gudipala to Walajahpet, which is expected to open by October this year.

The stretch between Sundarpalya in Karnataka and Byreddypalli in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be completed by December 2025. But the crucial sections connecting Byreddypalli to Bangarupalem in Andhra and Arakkonam to Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu will take the longest, pushing the overall deadline to mid-2026.

Bengaluru- Chennai Expressway Inaguration: Reasons for Delay In Karnataka, officials faced hurdles due to opposition to land acquisition, delays in compensation, and valuation of structures. In Andhra Pradesh, permissions for work around the eco-sensitive Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary slowed construction. Tamil Nadu’s share of the project was delayed by restrictions on blasting near villages, clearance for earthwork, and technical challenges in rocky terrains.

The concessionaire also faced financial strain, adding to the delay. According to MP P.C. Mohan, once completed, the expressway will cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai from six hours to just three. It is expected to reduce congestion on NH-44 and NH-48, lower logistics costs and provide a big push to trade and industry.