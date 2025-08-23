Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (officials) on Friday stated that the deadline of the third phase of Namma Metro has been delayed by six months, adding that the delay has already raised the costs by 5 per cent. While providing details, the officials stated that the delay in inviting civil work tenders has led to the issue. However, the authority stated that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the much-awaited third phase does not face further delay. It further stated that the operation of the third phase will further boost the regional connectivity by cutting the travel time and reducing the travel time significantly.

While providing details, the BMRCL stated that the third phase will have two corridors with a total distance of 44.65 kilometers, adding that it will expand the city's metro network to 222.2 kilometers. The union cabinet gave approval for the third phase on August 16, 2024. Earlier on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone; however, construction of a double-deck flyover along the metro route led to a delay in the groundwork.

The officials further stated that while the earlier deadline of the project was by 2030, the construction is likely to be finished by May 2031. Apart from this, an additional charge of 5 per cent will be applied to the proposed amount of Rs 15,611 crore. However, the deadline of the project is likely to further increase during the construction.