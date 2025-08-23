Bengaluru Metro Update: The Karnataka government has ruled out immediate plans to extend the metro network to Doddaballapur. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar informed the Legislative Assembly on August 19 that there is no proposal to link the town with the metro line from Kempegowda International Airport.

Although the project is not on the table yet, DK Shivakumar mentioned that a route has been marked in the interim master plan. The suggested stretch covers 26 km, connecting Yelahanka and Rajanakunte before reaching Doddaballapur. He clarified that corridors listed under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan are still being reviewed.

Metro expansion has become a strong demand in areas lying beyond Bengaluru's city limits. Several MLAs have been pressing the government to connect their constituencies with the growing network. DK Shivakumar himself has pitched for extending metro services towards Bidadi and Kanakapura, saying such projects would help industries in those regions.

According to The Hindu report, other ministers have also raised similar requests. Home Minister G. Parameshwara wants the network to cover Tumakuru, while Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa represents Devanahalli, where the State Budget has already promised an Airport Line extension.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing a feasibility study for nearly 200 km of new lines. The study, spread across eight routes, will include the proposed Airport Line extension to Devanahalli. The findings will be sent to the State government for consideration.